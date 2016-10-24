

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is trading nearly flat in comparison to its major European rivals Monday afternoon and is up slightly against the Japanese Yen. The lack of U.S. economic data has translated to relatively tame activity in the currency markets. Traders were also hesitant to make major moves ahead of a series of speeches from Fed officials.



Investors can look forward to a number of important economic reports later this week. Consumer confidence data is expected to be releases Tuesday morning, while international trade and new home sales are due on Wednesday. Weekly jobless claims data is slated for Thursday, as well as durable goods orders and pending home sales. GDP data and the latest reading on consumer sentiment are slated for the end of the week.



The dollar slipped to a low of $1.0899 against the Euro Monday morning, but has since bounced back to around $1.0870.



Eurozone private sector expanded at the fastest pace thus far this year, led by a strong rebound in Germany, while the pace of growth eased in France.



The Composite Output Index, which combines manufacturing and services, rose to 53.7 from 52.6 in September, preliminary results of the purchasing managers' survey by IHS Markit showed Monday. The outcome exceeded the 52.8 score economists had predicted.



In Germany, private sector growth recovered sharply to a three-month high in October, on the back of a strong rebound in the service sector and faster expansion in manufacturing.



The flash Germany Composite PMI rose to 55.1 from a 16-month low of 52.8 in September. The Services PMI also climbed to a three-month high of 54.1 from 50.9 in September. Economists had forecast a score of 51.8.



French private sector growth slowed in October as a rebound in manufacturing failed to offset the weaker expansion in services, preliminary results of the latest purchasing managers' survey by IHS Markit revealed Monday.



The flash France Composite Output Index, which combines manufacturing and services, fell to a two-month low of 52.2 from a 15-month peak of 52.7 in September.



The buck dipped to an early low of $1.2248 against the pound sterling Monday, but has since rebounded to around $1.2210.



The greenback has climbed to around Y104.280 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from an early low of Y103.717.



Japan's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in September from a deficit in the previous year, as imports fell faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Finance showed Monday.



The trade balance showed a surplus of JPY 498.3 billion in September versus a shortfall of JPY 121.3 billion in the same month of 2015. That was above the surplus of JPY 366.1 billion expected by economists.



Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in nine months in October, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday. The Nikkei Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 51.7 in October from 50.4 in September.



The leading index for Japan, which measures the future economic activity, increased less than initially estimated in August, latest figures from the Cabinet Office showed Monday. The leading index rose to 100.9 in August from 100.0 in July. The preliminary reading for August was 101.2.



