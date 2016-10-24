According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global adhesives and sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

APAC accounts for the largest share of the market. The region is foreseen to grow considerably owing to the growth of the end-user industries, which are saturated in Europe and North America.

The report categorizes the global adhesives and sealants market into four major segments based on technology. They are:

Water-based technology

Reactive technology

Hot-melt technology

Solvent-based technology

Global adhesives and sealants market by water-based technology

In terms of revenue, the global adhesives and sealants market by the water-based technology segment is expected to exceed USD 44 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of more than 6%. "The traditional solvent-based adhesives are being replaced with water-based formulations due to superior performance and growing environmental concerns regarding solvent-based adhesives. This shift is expected to further propel the growth of the global adhesives and sealants market," says Swapnil Tejveer Sharma, a lead analyst at Technavio for additives, adhesives, and sealants research.

Water-based adhesives are mainly used in packaging and construction applications. They are used for installing carpets and insulations and in pressure-sensitive adhesive labels and stickers.

Global adhesives and sealants market by reactive technology

The global adhesives and sealants market by the reactive technology segment is foreseen to reach close to USD 7 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of around 2%.

Reactive adhesives form permanent bonds between the substrates to provide resistance to moisture, chemicals, and heat. These adhesives exhibit long-term durability due to the high bonding strength under severe environmental conditions. They have performance advantage over hot-melt and solvent-based adhesives.

Technavio expects the consumption of reactive adhesives and sealants to grow due to the increasing demand for reactive polyurethane adhesives during the forecast period. In China, polyurethane adhesives are used in newer and advanced applications in the construction sector.

Global adhesives and sealants market by hot-melt technology

The global adhesives and sealants market by the hot-melt technology segment is expected to reach USD 6 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of close to 4%. Hot-melt adhesives are thermoplastics applied in the molten form (they are molten at 149-356 °F). On cooling, these adhesives solidify to form strong bonds between a wide array of materials.

Unlike water-based or solvent-based adhesives and sealants, hot-melt adhesives do not require drying or curing. They bond almost immediately after application. "It is expected that the increased demand for synthetic rubber-based adhesives and sealants for use in the fiber and leather processing industry will help the market grow at a significant rate over the forecast period," says Swapnil.

Global adhesives and sealants market by solvent-based technology

In terms of revenue, the global adhesives and sealants market by the solvent-based technology segment is expected to exceed USD 5 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of over 2%. Solvent-based adhesives are a mixture of solvents dissolved in polymers. Contact adhesives, white glue, and rubber cements are few drying solvent-based adhesives. These adhesives harden once the solvent evaporates.

Many solvent-based sealants can have hazardous effects on the environment and individuals. Owing to such risks, the governments of many countries, including China, have placed a significant emphasis on reducing the use of these sealants in industries. This is likely to restrict their growth rate when compared with other technologies during the forecast period. Further, manufacturers are trying to produce advanced solvent-based products with lower volatile organic compound (VOC) content.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's chemicals and materials research analysts in this report are:

3M

Arkema

Dow

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests.

