NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - October 24, 2016) - More than 1,200 research abstracts will be presented on new and emerging obesity treatments, the science of weight loss, new prevention strategies, metabolic surgery, digital health technology and public policy when thousands of leading researchers, policymakers and health professionals gather for ObesityWeek 2016 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans from October 31 - November 4, 2016.

Top research presentations answer the following key questions -- in addition to countless others -- confronting obesity research and treatment:

Could we harness a gene in our muscle tissue to create a new obesity therapy?

Can eating during a shorter time period every day help burn more fat?

Are children more at risk for weight gain during the school year or summer breaks?

How can we improve obesity support and diagnosis in the medical setting?

What does our circadian rhythm have to do with weight loss following bariatric surgery?

National Obesity Care Week

This year during ObesityWeek 2016, TOS is pleased to again join with nearly 30 partners for the second annual National Obesity Care Week (NOCW), an annual campaign seeking to ignite a national movement to ensure anyone affected by obesity receives respectful and comprehensive care. This year, NOCW partners call on healthcare providers to "Take 5" -- that's five minutes to have a productive conversation with patients about obesity in a way that will support patients and change practices. The challenge provides resources for clinicians, including: five reasons to address obesity, five questions to ask patients and multiple ICD-10 billing codes for behavioral counseling for obesity.

A Focus for Louisiana Policymakers and Researchers

Taking action in support of NOCW and ObesityWeek, earlier this month Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards officially passed a proclamation declaring Oct. 30 - Nov. 5, 2016 "Obesity Care Week." The State of Louisiana proclamation urges that "healthcare professionals, policymakers, patients and families regard obesity with the same level of seriousness with which other chronic diseases are regarded."

Louisiana has the fourth highest obesity rate in the U.S., making this recognition especially poignant as NOCW and ObesityWeek aim to raise awareness of the need for a comprehensive approach to care for those living with the disease of obesity. Governor Edwards is joined by many other leaders throughout the state of Louisiana who are making strides toward new research, policies and programs to help those affected. Many of them will be attending and even speaking at the conference, including obesity professionals from Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and Tulane University.

At TOS Opening Session at ObesityWeek, TOS President Penny Gordon-Larsen, PhD, FTOS will recognize U.S. Senator for Louisiana Bill Cassidy, MD with a Presidential Medal. Senator Thomas Carper (Delaware) and Obesity Action Coalition President and CEO Joseph Nadglowski will also receive this honor. The award recognizes both U.S. Senators for their leadership and support for the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, legislation that will provide Medicare recipients and their healthcare providers with meaningful tools to treat and reduce obesity by improving access to obesity screening and counseling services, and to prescription drugs for chronic weight management. In total, TOS will honor more than 40 leading and emerging researchers with grants and awards at sessions throughout the meeting.

Unmatched Education for Health Professionals and Clinicians

ObesityWeek attracts more than 5,000 international obesity clinical and research professionals, as well as those working in related fields such as fitness, nutrition, nursing and primary care. ObesityWeek 2016 attendees can earn high-quality continuing education in sessions spanning obesity surgery, clinical intervention, prevention, research, public policy and more.

The weeklong conference will also feature the largest exhibit hall of its kind, showcasing the latest innovative products, services and technologies from companies and organizations worldwide.

Embargoed Research of the Highest Quality

Scientific abstracts are currently available to registered and credentialed reporters as embargoed. The embargo for all posters will lift at 12:00am CT on Wed., Nov. 2, and embargoes for oral presentations will lift at 12:00am CT on the date of the presentation. Featured TOS abstracts will be presented Tues., Nov. 1 - Fri., Nov. 4.

