Glaucoma pipeline therapeutics constitutes close to 116 molecules, out of which approximately 102 molecules are developed by Companies and the remaining by the Universities/Institutes. Our latest report Glaucoma Pipeline Review, H2 2016, outlays comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Glaucoma, complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

Glaucoma is a disease of the eye in which fluid pressure within the eye rises. The exact cause of optic nerve damage from glaucoma is not fully understood, but involves mechanical compression and/or decreased blood flow of the optic nerve. The most important risk factors include age, elevated eye pressure, African ancestry, thin cornea, or family history of glaucoma. Signs and symptoms include eye pain, nausea and vomiting (accompanying the severe eye pain), sudden onset of visual disturbance, often in low light, blurred vision and reddening of the eye. The molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Filing Rejected/Withdrawn, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 3, 1, 9, 23, 9, 45, 11 and 1, respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages comprises 7, 6 and 1 molecules, respectively.

Furthermore, this report also reviews key players involved in therapeutic development for Glaucoma and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Glaucoma Overview Therapeutics Development Pipeline Products for Glaucoma Overview Pipeline Products for Glaucoma Comparative Analysis Glaucoma Therapeutics under Development by Companies Glaucoma Therapeutics under Investigation by Universities/Institutes Glaucoma Products Glance Late-Stage Products Clinical-Stage Products Early-Stage Products Glaucoma Products under Development by Companies Glaucoma Products under Investigation by Universities/Institutes Glaucoma Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

AC Immune SA

Allergan Plc

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bausch Lomb Incorporated

BioAxone BioSciences Inc.

Bionure Farma S.L.

Coronis Partners Ltd.

D. Western Therapeutics Institute Inc.

Dompe Farmaceutici S.p.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Glaukos Corporation

Graybug Vision Inc.

Handok Inc.

HitGen Ltd.

Kukje Pharmaceutical Industry Co. Ltd.

Laboratoires Thea S.A.

Laboratorios Sophia S.A. de C.V.

Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck Co. Inc.

Novaliq GmbH

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Oculis ehf

Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

pSivida Corp.

Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Quethera Limited

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Senju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Shire Plc

