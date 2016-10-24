DODGEVILLE, WI -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- In 1963, the United States Postal Service introduced ZIP codes so that mail could be delivered with greater efficiency. Today, Lands' End customers shop online via their smartphones or call a toll-free number just so the perfect holiday gift will arrive in short order. Yet the best gifts aren't just those that are delivered to your front door. Quality gifts backed by outstanding services such as personalization, an industry leading return policy and a new text messaging feature, make the best gifts from Lands' End.

"From Thanksgiving to New Year's Day, our lives tend to be filled with plans to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family, along with extra to-do's and errands. That's why we work hard to make the holidays easier with a complete collection of gifts for everyone, backed by our world-class customer service," said Kelly Ritchie, senior vice president, employee and customer services, Lands' End. "New, this holiday season, we're excited to offer customer service via text messaging. We know that even though our customers are on the go, we want to be available to them if they need to reach us in a way that's easiest for them."

New! Text Customer Service: 1-800-963-4816

Shipping questions? Need help with sizing? Looking for a gift idea for your sister? Now, customers can text Lands' End their questions to 1-800-963-4816 from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Central Time. It's the same number for placing orders and the same helpful, friendly service. Message and data rates apply.

Personalization Makes Any Gift Special

"There's nothing like giving a gift knowing a little extra thought was put into it," said Gebhardt. Lands' End offers thousands of items that can be monogrammed, embroidered, heat stamped or etched.

Lands' End is working with Nachtmann, a German crystal house that has been producing world renowned crystal for nearly 200 years, for a collection of barware, bowls and votives that can be etched with an initial. Sets of wine glasses and whisky glasses, a decanter, a carafe and more are elegant options for hostess gifts or to deck the halls.

Expert monogramming and embroidery is available on just about anything that will take a stitch, from scarves to totes and bedding, starting at just $6 and adding only 1-2 extra business days for delivery for monogramming and 3-5 extra business days for intricate embroidery icons including a new nutcracker, Scottie dog and skiing snowman. Look for heat stamping on fine leather goods including valet trays, buttery soft gloves, a leather wristlet and more.

By Price, Person or Pet: One-Stop Holiday Shop

When time is of the essence, a one-stop Holiday Shop at Landsend.com offers up gift ideas by price for him, for her, for a boy, for a girl, home and even a favorite dog. Customer favorites and new options include a choice of five cheese baskets featuring local, award-winning artisanal cheeses from Wisconsin, needlepoint stockings that can be embroidered with the gift recipient's name plus cozy, cold-weather accessories for the entire family.

Free Shipping Over $50

Lands' End offers free shipping for all U.S. customers on purchases over $50. Customers in the continental United States also have the option to upgrade to 2-day UPS shipping for just $5 and $15 for Next Day Express UPS. To make sure everything is under the tree in time, customers in the continental United States can order by Tuesday, Dec. 20, for delivery of in-stock items by Friday, Dec. 23, with standard shipping. Procrastinators can order in-stock items by Wednesday, Dec. 21, and have it delivered in time for Christmas with Next Day Express UPS shipping. In-stock monogrammed, hemmed or gift boxed items will make tree time when ordered by Sunday, Dec. 18, with standard shipping or when ordered by Tuesday, Dec. 20, with Next Day Express UPS shipping.

Easy Returns

Every Lands' End item is backed by a Guaranteed. Period.® return policy: return an item at any time for any reason for an exchange or refund of the purchase price. Easy, in-person returns at Sears stores nationwide and low, flat fee returns by using the Easy Return shipping label included in the package.

Personalized Gift Cards and e-Gift Cards from $15 to $500

Whether shopping last minute or late at night, Lands' End Gift Cards always fit, will never lose value and will never expire. Order e-Gift Cards at Landsend.com as late as Sunday, Dec. 25, for delivery via email. Add an image or record a personal holiday greeting to send along with an e-Gift Card.

That's a Wrap!

Lands' End hand wraps each item in tissue and places it inside an elegant ribbon-trimmed box. A personalized message, preprinted on a card, adds the finishing touch, $7.

Holiday Shops at Sears and Lands' End Retail Stores

See us in person at the Lands' End Shops inside local Sears stores. Customers who order from the in-store kiosks at Lands' End retail stores and the Lands' End Shops at Sears receive free shipping. Store locations can be found at http://www.landsend.com/co/StoreLocator.

The little details can make a huge difference. In addition to all of the above services, Lands' End hems and cuffs pants free of charge, provides free fabric swatches and offers a Lost Mitten Club. If a child or adult loses a mitten or glove the same season it was purchased, Lands' End will replace it at half the price of a pair with no additional shipping charge.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com, www.canvasbylandsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international websites, and through retail locations, primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears® and standalone Lands' End Inlet® Stores. We are a trusted American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

