

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures tumbled Monday as the dollar strengthened to its highest in eight months.



The dollar rallied on speculation the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates.



Doubts about whether OPEC and Russia will finalize a deal to curb supplies also weighed on crude oil.



Meanwhile, Iraq says it will not join OPEC quotas as it looks to make up for years of supply interruptions brought on by war.



WTI Dec. oil fell 33 cents to $50.52 a barrel, at one point sliding below the $50 mark.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX