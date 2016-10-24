Technavio's latest report on the global adult store marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on health and wellness sector, says, "The market is expected to grow steadily at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing awareness of sexual wellness products available in the market. Sales are also increasing with the rise in internet use."

The top four emerging trends driving the global adult store market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Rapid growth of e-commerce

Increasing use of sex toys for therapeutic purposes

Growing customer acceptance

Innovation in packaging

The growing popularity of e-commerce is making it easier for customers to browse and purchase a wide range of products being offered by a number of vendors. This not only helps customers to make their shopping experience easier, but also allows manufacturers to improve their brand visibility and brand retention.

The internet has reduced time involved in physical buying and selling of products and services. The success of online retail can be attributed to factors such as the availability of a broad range of products, quick delivery services, and highly competitive prices. In terms of the rise of different retail channels through which sex toys are offered, online retailing will be the fastest channel of distribution during the forecast period, which can have a higher reach and better visibility.

Increasing use of sex toys for therapeutic purposes

Some women have genital conditions like vaginal dryness, changes in firmness and elasticity of the vaginal muscles, and imbalance in hormonal levels that affect vaginal moisture. There are a large number of sex vibrators and massagers available in the market, which can enhance the estrogen level and be used to relax the vaginal skin. Doctors suggest using sex toys for therapeutic purposes to relax vaginal muscles. Most chemists in countries in Europe provide sex toys on a doctor's prescription. The products are available both online as well as in retail outlets with a wide range of product offerings, which is expected to have a positive influence on the market.

Growing customer acceptance

Sexual openness has made consumers gradually accept the pleasure benefits of sex toys. With the growing exposure on the internet, TV shows, and erotic fiction, consumers worldwide are experimenting with sexual practices like blindfolds and personal lubricants, and using products like couple's vibrators to heighten their sexual experience. Aggressive marketing is another important factor prompting individuals to experiment with these products. There has been a rise in awareness of these products. Countries like India, Japan, South Korea, and the UK are also gaining prominence for sex toy products due to rise in numerous sex toys retailers, including online stores, which have begun embracing these products.

Modernization has changed the perception of these products significantly among different age groups, thus positively impacting the demand for products through various distribution channels.

Innovation in packaging

The packaging of sex toys has been associated with stereotyped vulgar images, discouraging consumers from openly buying these products. This is prompting vendors to opt for discreet packaging for sexual wellness products. Though many sex toys containing explicit images were sold in underground shops earlier, their availability in mainstream retail has altered the way they are packaged. Packages are often labeled as "pleasure object" or "personal massager".

"Vendors employ discrete packaging even when shipping their online products. They have started packaging the products with no indication of contents. Thus, anonymity is maintained even from the delivery person. This trend is making consumers more comfortable with shopping for products from the privacy of their homes. This is expected to drive the demand in the market during the forecast period," says Amber.

