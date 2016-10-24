Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) (Leber optic atrophy) Pipeline Review, H2 2016" report to their offering.

"Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Pipeline Review, H2 2016": Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) (Leber optic atrophy) pipeline therapeutics constitutes close to 11 molecules, out of which approximately 10 molecules are developed by Companies and the remaining by the Universities/Institutes.

Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) (Leber optic atrophy) is an inherited form of vision loss. This condition usually begins in a person's teens or twenties; rare cases may appear in early childhood or later in adulthood. Males are affected much more often than females. Symptoms include eye pain or discomfort, numbness, tingling and clouding of vision. Predisposing factors include age, tobacco smoke, alcohol, cancer-treating drugs, stress-related chemicals, some antibiotics and cyanogens.

"Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Pipeline Review, H2 2016" outlays comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) (Leber optic atrophy), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, that are being developed by Companies/Universities.

It also reviews key players involved in therapeutic development for Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) (Leber optic atrophy) and features dormant and discontinued projects. Currently, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 1, 3, 3, 1 and 1, respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase I stages comprises 1 molecule, respectively.

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biovista Inc.

GenSight Biologics S.A.

Ixchel Pharma LLC

Khondrion BV

Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.

