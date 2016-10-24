AEVI Announces its Collaboration With BBPOS as Part of its Strategy to Open up its Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

AEVI enabled BBPOS' Android-based terminal WisePOS' to connect to the Global Marketplace, branching into easily mobile device options to provide more tailored solutions to customers. At this year's Money 20/20, being held in Las Vegas, AEVI is making a statement about being a truly open ecosystem. The company is announcing its cooperation with hardware vendor BBPOS on their device WisePOS', which runs in AEVI's portfolio as Sofia. Sofia complements AEVI's Albert offering, and is the first third-party device connected to AEVI's Marketplace.

AEVI's drive comes from the belief that the industry needs to turn challenges into strategic upsides, with real end-consumer interaction. This is why the company has built a future-proofed, open ecosystem for secure transactions and value-added apps and services. Through the Global Marketplace, a white-labelled B2B app store for merchant banks and merchant acquirers, AEVI delivers a portfolio of high-quality and secure apps and services, enabling a whole new range of value propositions through innovative SmartPOS devices. Merchants can download apps from an acquirer-branded marketplace, which enable them to create a customised operational environment tailored to their business needs.

With the ecosystem, AEVI is pushing the boundaries of collaboration to enable merchant banks and acquirers to provide choice to their merchants, rather than locking merchants into a single system or device. AEVI welcomes further hardware vendors and app developers to connect with the Global Marketplace.

Mike Camerling, Chief Product Officer and Board Member of AEVI says: "We are pleased to announce the cooperation with BBPOS, who shares our vision of collaboration open solutions that have the power to deliver more value and choice. We will continue to build an open ecosystem and connect more devices to our Marketplace to increase the options available to our customers.

Sofia is a hand-held, all-in-one, four-inch Smart POS device that integrates magstripe, EMV, and NFC card readers, a barcode scanner and a 5-megapixel camera. As an AEVI enabled device, Sofia can run all apps available on AEVI's Global Marketplace. Combined with the right business apps, the device provides increased mobility in taking payments and performing other secure transactions.

Sofia combines with the ever-growing app content on the Global Marketplace to allow merchant acquirers to provide even more tailored solutions for their customers. The acquirers and merchant banks working with AEVI to provide merchants a customised marketplace can now offer a choice of two devices to merchants, depending on the mobility they require. Sofia is an ideal solution for highly mobile industries, such as transport and delivery services.

"The cooperation with AEVI set a milestone in the payments industry, with two of the biggest players join forces in enhancing the payment experience", says Alex Choi,CEO of BBPOS. "We particularly like their open approach and Global Marketplace that is so innovative", Choi continues, "WisePOS TM and the AEVI's ecosystem is a perfect match, in that the device enhances the functionality of AEVI's ecosystem and vice versa. Together we provide more choice to merchants, which aligns withour international market strategy to convert payment devices intomultifunctionalterminals and create enhanced user experiences."

BBPOS was founded in 2008 and is an electronic payment solution provider headquartered in Hong Kong with regional offices in San Jose, Miami, London, Singapore and Shanghai. Today, the company is respected as a leading innovator, designer, and manufacturer of end-to-end mobile POS solutions, serving key sectors including mobile merchants, retail, hospitality, delivery, transport and government.

The company's world-class engineering team has developed a family of innovative POS devices delivering quality solutions while implementing the highest security standards. Products are designed with the flexibility to securely manage any transaction, in any environment, anywhere in the world. In March 2016, BBPOS was ranked 6th among 212 global payment industry players with a high score of 70 by mPOS tracker.

AEVI has developed a unique, open ecosystem to bring merchant banks and merchant acquirers closer to their merchants, and merchants closer to their consumers. AEVI provides a global gateway for secure payment transactions together with a marketplace for high-quality value-added apps and services (VAAS) providing new business opportunities beyond payments, which enables fast and effective innovation, plus enhanced control and flexibility. This combination delivers a reduced total cost of ownership for clients.

AEVI works with customers to help them embrace collaboration and adopt open solutions that have the power to deliver more value and better meet the needs of today's consumer.

In short, AEVI enables businesses to DO MORE.

AEVI International GmbH is a subsidiary company of Diebold Nixdorf and is headquartered in Germany with operations in the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom.

