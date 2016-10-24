Global $5.25 Billion Commercial (Hunting & Shooting, Self-Defence) Small Caliber Ammunition (5.56mm, 8.6mm, 9mm, 12 gauge, 7.82mm, 9.65mm) Market 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial (Hunting & Shooting, Self-Defence) Small Caliber Ammunition Market: Forecast & Analysis 2016-2022" report to their offering.

Global commercial small caliber ammunition market has generated $5.25 billion globally in 2015



The global commercial small caliber ammunition market is expected to experience a robust rate of growth in the upcoming years. This growth is attributed to a rising demand of small ammunition for commercial applications. The major commercial applications of small caliber ammunition include civilian defense, hunting, target and outdoor shooting activities.



Some of the key factors driving the commercial small caliber ammunition include: increasing population of hunting population; rising personal safety concern; growing interest of people towards trophy hunting activities. However, rules and regulations limiting the hunting of animals in certain countries can restrain the overall growth of this market.

Small caliber ammunition technology is currently being used in various key commercial applications. Some of these applications include hunting, shooting (target, recreational and outdoor) activities and civil self-defense purposes. This extensive usage of bullets in commercial applications results into generating a high demand of small caliber ammunition. Owing to this rising demand of small caliber ammunition market, the author has published a report titled, Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunition Market - Forecast & Analysis, 2015-2022 encompassing a comprehensive segmentation of the market into applications, caliber type, and geography.



Furthermore, the study includes market share analysis and recent developments of major players. The market numbers contribute to a large extentas an important component of the industry, following which a proper market sizing & estimation by application (self-defense and hunting and shooting), by caliber type (5.56mm, 8.6mm, 9mm, 12 gauge, 7.82mm, 9.65mm and other calibers), and by geographical location has been done for the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Scope of the Report



2. Industry Analysis



3. Market Dynamics



4. Competitive Insights



5. Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunition Market, Analysis & Forecast



6. Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market, by Application



7. Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market, by Caliber Type



8. Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunition Market, by Geography



9. Key Players Analysis (Overview, Product offerings, Financials, Key Developments)



Black-Hills Ammunition

Denel PMP

Liberty Ammunition

Nammo AS

Prvi Partizan

RUAG Ammotec

Remington Outdoor Company

Tula Cartridge Works

Vista Outdoor Operations

Winchester Ammunition

