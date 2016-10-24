Global Automotive Electrical Products (Batteries, Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition Systems and Parts, Lighting Equipment) Strategic Business Report Market 2015-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Electrical Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Electrical Products in US$ by the following Product Segments:



Automotive Batteries

Automotive Connectors

Alternators & Starters

Ignition Systems and Parts

Lighting Equipment

Others

The report profiles 214 companies including many key and niche players such as



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Growing Complexity of the Electrical Anatomy of a Car Lays the Foundation for the Growth of Automotive Electrical Products

Rise in X By Wire Technologies Increases the Need for Electrical Wiring Harness & Spurs the Popularity of Multiplex Wiring Systems

Asia to Emerge into the Largest Production Hub for Auto Parts, including Electrical Products

to Emerge into the Largest Production Hub for Auto Parts, including Electrical Products Growing Focus on Hybrid & Electric Vehicles Opens New Opportunities for Electrical Products

Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand for Electrical Products in the OEM Market

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth

Expanding Vehicle PARC & Longer Service Life of Vehicles Drive Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Batteries: A Major Market Segment

Lead Acid Batteries

A Dominant Battery Technology for Automobiles

Growing Popularity of LED Lighting Spurs Growth in the Lighting Equipment Market

Increasing Electronic Content Per Car Drives Demand for Connectors

Automotive Steering Roll Connectors Witness Strong Demand Gains

Long-Live 12-Volt Electrical Architecture: Hype Over 42-Volt Automobiles Dies Down With Auto OEMs Abandoning Development Efforts

Alternators & Ignition: The Most Vital Electrical System that Powers the Vehicle

Ignition System & Parts: Market Overview

Market Outlook

2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



OEM Vs. Aftermarket

History of Automotive Electrical Systems

Alternators and Starters

Integrated Starter-Generators

Batteries

Types of Cells

Primary Cell (Disposable)

Secondary Cell (Rechargeable)

Types of Secondary Batteries

Lead-acid Batteries

Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) Batteries

Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries

Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries

Lithium Polymer (Li-Polymer) Batteries

Connectors

Ignition System and Parts

Types of Ignition Systems

Breaker-Point Ignition System

Electronic Ignition

Capacitor Discharge Ignition Systems

Induction Discharge Ignition System

Lighting Equipment

LED Lights

Other Electrical Equipment

3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Prestolite Electric Launches New Heavy Duty Alternators

TYRES & MORE® Launches New Automotive Batteries

Greenvision Introduces Gel-Based Batteries for Electric Vehicles in India

Prestolite Launches Leece-Neville Heavy Duty Alternators

TTI Launches Sealed Connector System for Commercial & Automotive Vehicles

WAI Launches New Starter Motors & Alternators

FCI Introduces Crimp-to-Wire Connector

Amara Raja Commissions New Battery Plant

Exide Technologies Unveils New Range of Light Vehicle Batteries

Molex Launches Connectors for High Vibration Automotive On- Board Instrumentation

Leviton Launches New EV Charge Connector Assembly

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Uno Minda Acquires Rinder Group

NORMA Group to Acquire Parker's Autoline Quick Connectors Business

Minda Takes Over Panalfa Autoelektrik

Standard Motor Products Acquires Automotive Ignition Wire Business from General Cable

Osram to Acquire NovitÃ Technologies

Johnson Controls to Form JV with Binzhou Bohai Piston to Establish New Facility in China

Interstate Batteries Inks Agreement with Aqua Metals

Panasonic Forms Joint Venture with Dalian Levear Electric

Exide Announced Capacity Expansion

Old World Industries Acquires Automotive Lighting Division of EiKO Global

Samsung SDI Plans to Take Over Battery Pack Business of Magna International

GUD Holdings Acquires Brown & Watson International

Magneti Marelli Forms Joint Venture with Chanchun Fudi Equipment

Hitachi to Enter Indian Automotive Battery Market

Johnson Controls Expands Production Capacity in China

Mitsubishi to Acquire Comstar Automotive Technologies

Delphi Acquires Antaya Technologies

Tesla Inks Agreement with Panasonic to Establish New Battery Plant

BMW Extends Agreement with Samsung

HELLA Forms Joint Venture with BAIC

5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 214 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 247)



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4cznph/automotive

