Global Automotive Electrical Products (Batteries, Connectors, Alternators & Starters, Ignition Systems and Parts, Lighting Equipment) Strategic Business Report Market 2015-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Electrical Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Electrical Products in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Automotive Batteries
- Automotive Connectors
- Alternators & Starters
- Ignition Systems and Parts
- Lighting Equipment
- Others
The report profiles 214 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc. (USA)
- Auer Lighting GmbH (Germany)
- Automotive Lighting Reutlingen GmbH (Germany)
- BBB Industries LLC (Canada)
- BERU AG (Germany)
- Continental AG (Germany)
- Delphi Corporation (USA)
- Denso Corporation (Japan)
- East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)
- Exide Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Federal-Mogul Corporation (USA)
- F.I.A.M.M SpA (Italy)
- GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)
- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)
- Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. (USA)
- Ichikoh Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- JAE (Japan)
- Johnson Controls Inc. (USA)
- Koito Manufacturing Company Ltd. (Japan)
- NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- OSRAM GmbH (Germany)
- Osram Sylvania Inc. (USA)
- Philips Lighting B.V. (The Netherlands)
- Philips LumiLeds Lighting Company (USA)
- Remy International, Inc. (USA)
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
- Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Valeo SA (France)
- Visteon Corporation (USA)
- Yazaki Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Growing Complexity of the Electrical Anatomy of a Car Lays the Foundation for the Growth of Automotive Electrical Products
- Rise in X By Wire Technologies Increases the Need for Electrical Wiring Harness & Spurs the Popularity of Multiplex Wiring Systems
- Asia to Emerge into the Largest Production Hub for Auto Parts, including Electrical Products
- Growing Focus on Hybrid & Electric Vehicles Opens New Opportunities for Electrical Products
- Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand for Electrical Products in the OEM Market
- Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth
- Expanding Vehicle PARC & Longer Service Life of Vehicles Drive Opportunities in the Aftermarket
- Batteries: A Major Market Segment
- Lead Acid Batteries
- A Dominant Battery Technology for Automobiles
- Growing Popularity of LED Lighting Spurs Growth in the Lighting Equipment Market
- Increasing Electronic Content Per Car Drives Demand for Connectors
- Automotive Steering Roll Connectors Witness Strong Demand Gains
- Long-Live 12-Volt Electrical Architecture: Hype Over 42-Volt Automobiles Dies Down With Auto OEMs Abandoning Development Efforts
- Alternators & Ignition: The Most Vital Electrical System that Powers the Vehicle
- Ignition System & Parts: Market Overview
- Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- OEM Vs. Aftermarket
- History of Automotive Electrical Systems
- Alternators and Starters
- Integrated Starter-Generators
- Batteries
- Types of Cells
- Primary Cell (Disposable)
- Secondary Cell (Rechargeable)
- Types of Secondary Batteries
- Lead-acid Batteries
- Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) Batteries
- Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries
- Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries
- Lithium Polymer (Li-Polymer) Batteries
- Connectors
- Ignition System and Parts
- Types of Ignition Systems
- Breaker-Point Ignition System
- Electronic Ignition
- Capacitor Discharge Ignition Systems
- Induction Discharge Ignition System
- Lighting Equipment
- LED Lights
- Other Electrical Equipment
3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- Prestolite Electric Launches New Heavy Duty Alternators
- TYRES & MORE® Launches New Automotive Batteries
- Greenvision Introduces Gel-Based Batteries for Electric Vehicles in India
- Prestolite Launches Leece-Neville Heavy Duty Alternators
- TTI Launches Sealed Connector System for Commercial & Automotive Vehicles
- WAI Launches New Starter Motors & Alternators
- FCI Introduces Crimp-to-Wire Connector
- Amara Raja Commissions New Battery Plant
- Exide Technologies Unveils New Range of Light Vehicle Batteries
- Molex Launches Connectors for High Vibration Automotive On- Board Instrumentation
- Leviton Launches New EV Charge Connector Assembly
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Uno Minda Acquires Rinder Group
- NORMA Group to Acquire Parker's Autoline Quick Connectors Business
- Minda Takes Over Panalfa Autoelektrik
- Standard Motor Products Acquires Automotive Ignition Wire Business from General Cable
- Osram to Acquire NovitÃ Technologies
- Johnson Controls to Form JV with Binzhou Bohai Piston to Establish New Facility in China
- Interstate Batteries Inks Agreement with Aqua Metals
- Panasonic Forms Joint Venture with Dalian Levear Electric
- Exide Announced Capacity Expansion
- Old World Industries Acquires Automotive Lighting Division of EiKO Global
- Samsung SDI Plans to Take Over Battery Pack Business of Magna International
- GUD Holdings Acquires Brown & Watson International
- Magneti Marelli Forms Joint Venture with Chanchun Fudi Equipment
- Hitachi to Enter Indian Automotive Battery Market
- Johnson Controls Expands Production Capacity in China
- Mitsubishi to Acquire Comstar Automotive Technologies
- Delphi Acquires Antaya Technologies
- Tesla Inks Agreement with Panasonic to Establish New Battery Plant
- BMW Extends Agreement with Samsung
- HELLA Forms Joint Venture with BAIC
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 214 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 247)
- The United States (66)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (12)
- Europe (90)
- - France (8)
- - Germany (18)
- - The United Kingdom (21)
- - Italy (10)
- - Spain (2)
- - Rest of Europe (31)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (74)
- Middle East (2)
- Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4cznph/automotive
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716