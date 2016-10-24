Global Seafood (Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured) Strategic Business Report 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Seafood - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Seafood in Thousand Tons by the following Product Segments: Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 227 companies including many key and niche players such as

Amalgam Enterprises ( India )

) Austevoll Seafood ASA ( Norway )

) Cooke Aquaculture, Inc. ( Canada )

) Dongwon Group ( South Korea )

) Empresas AquaChile S.A. ( Chile )

) Faroe Seafood ( Faroe Islands )

) Handy Seafood, Inc. (US)

Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd ( South Korea )

) High Liner Foods Incorporated ( Canada )

) Lyons Seafoods Limited (UK)

Marine Harvest ASA ( Norway )

( ) Princes Ltd. (UK)

Sajo Industries Co Ltd. (Korea)

Shanghai Fisheries General Corporation Group ( China )

) Stolt Sea Farm S.A. ( Norway )

) Surapon Foods Public Company Limited ( Thailand )

) Tassal Group Limited ( Australia )

) Thai Union Group PCL ( Thailand )

) Tri Marine International Inc. (US)

Trident Seafoods Corporation (US)

Young's Seafood Limited (UK)

Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Market Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues

3. Major Fish & Seafood Species: Global Production & Consumption Landscape

4. Global Seafood Exports And Imports Overview

5. Product Overview

6. Product Launches

7. Recent Industry Activity

8. Focus On Select Global Players

9. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 227 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 239)

The United States (46)

(46) Canada (11)

(11) Japan (8)

(8) Europe (127)

(127) - France (9)

(9) - Germany (4)

(4) - The United Kingdom (16)

(16) - Italy (11)

(11) - Spain (18)

(18) - Rest of Europe (69)

(69) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (46)

(Excluding Japan) (46) Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vphjff/seafood_global

