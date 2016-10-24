

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $284.71 million, or $2.07 per share. This was higher than $259.79 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



AvalonBay Communities earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $284.71 Mln. vs. $259.79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.6% -EPS (Q3): $2.07 vs. $1.93 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.3%



