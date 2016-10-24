Technavio has announced the top four leading vendors in their recentglobal automated trading marketreport. This research report also lists ten other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

Modern financial markets use advanced mathematical models to arrive at transaction decisions and execute them. Such automated technologies are referred to as high-speed algorithmic trading. These methods determine the optimal time for an order to be placed so as to generate the least impact on stock prices. The automated trading systems are also referred to as algorithmic trading or mechanical trading systems where it allows the trader to establish specific rules for both trade entries and trade exits. They are generally programmed in a way so that they can be automatically executed through computer systems. The entry and exit in the trade is based on the moving average crossovers.

According to the report, technological advances in straight through processing (STP) have boosted the foreign exchange (FX) market by reducing trading costs and increasing transaction costs. This has also led to a more transparent system. It is estimated that electronic trading activities accounted for 75% of the daily turnover in the FX market in 2015. The number of participants engaged in single and multi-dealer platforms increased following the technological advances reported between 2014 and 2015. During the same period, prime brokerage services were offered, resulting in expansion of potential trading partners. This new service also allowed customers to trade in name by credit. These changes broadened the two-tiered market (having only interdealer and dealer-to-client) into trading among more participants. "The upcoming trading platforms have also changed the profile of the FX market. The new entrants to the market consist of smaller traders and retail institutions, who are performing high-speed frequency trading by connecting trading algorithms directly to platforms," says Amit Sharma, lead analyst from Technavio.

The report also anticipates rapid proliferation of faster machines in stock market trading activities during the forecast period. Top vendors in this market are working to balance trades through algorithmic trading platforms that will defend the wider ecosystem against emerging risks. All these players focus on automated end-to-end trading and are expected to participate in capital markets as well. Such developments should help financial institutions (FIs) to use advanced algorithms, which will help them achieve faster execution, while avoiding erroneous data and potentially enormous losses.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53969

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio heavy industry research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Citadel

Citadel is a major financial institution that targets financial markets worldwide. The company operates through two of its primary businesses: Citadel and Citadel Securities.

Citadel: It is known as the largest alternative asset manager worldwide with over USD 25 billion assets under management

Citadel Securities: It is known as the market maker or securities dealer worldwide that trades in products such as equity options, equities, and interest swap rates used for institutional and retail clients

KCG

KCG is an independent and expert securities company that provides investors with many services that address trading requirements across product types, asset classes, and time zones.

The company functions through the following segments: market making, global execution services and corporate and others.

Optiver

Optiver is an expert electronic market maker worldwide. The company is focused on engaging in trading with many major exchanges in the US, APAC, and Europe. It trades with various products such as cash equities, listed derivatives, bonds, ETFs, and FX. It focuses on engaging in wholesale trading of the index, listed equity, and fixed income derivatives through verbal communications, including direct box lines or through phone lines instead of the screen.

Two Sigma Investments

Two Sigma Investments is a private and global known hedge fund sponsor. The company is focused on offering its services to pooled investment vehicles. It has also launched and managed hedge funds for its clients. The company is focused on investing in fixed income, public equity, and alternative investment markets worldwide. It focuses on employing a combination of mathematical and quantitative analysis for making investments while using fundamental analysis.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Structured Finance Market 2016-2020

Global Microfinance Market 2016-2020

Global Trade Finance Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161024006418/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com