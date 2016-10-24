

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) and LabCorp (LH) announced that on October 5, 2016, the Düsseldorf Regional Federal Court in Germany issued a preliminary injunction order against amedes and a related company. The order requires amedes to immediately stop performing the Fetalis non-invasive prenatal screening test in Germany, which is based on technology from Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc.



The patent relates to the detection of cell-free fetal DNA for non-invasive prenatal screening. The companies said the suit adds to prior patent infringement suits filed against others in Europe, Australia and the U.S.



