CRI Group's EmploySmart' Roots Out Deception in the Hiring Process





Fraud and embellishment among job candidates affects businesses worldwide

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud among job applicants is a serious problem worldwide. To help organizations address this critical business risk, CRI Group has developed EmploySmart', a robust new pre-employment background screening service.

CRI Group's experts use EmploySmart' to analyze a job candidate's claims and credentials, exhaustively checking and verifying details provided at all levels of the application, interviewing and hiring process. Based in Dubai, UAE, CRI Group is a global leader in background screening and due diligence investigations, with clients across Europe, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and North America.

Fraud can occur at various points in the hiring process. A job candidate's application might omit criminal history, prior bankruptcies or other important info. A résumé might embellish past work experience or education details. In some cases, a prospective employee might even use a false name and personal details to present an entirely fake persona.

A recent Purdue University study found that résumé fraud is linked to "job search envy." According to the article: "For the first part of the study, researchers surveyed 335 unemployed job-seekers. When job-seekers compared their search efforts to those of peers, they expressed greater likelihood to commit résumé fraud - intentionally embellishing or fabricating information - to keep up."

EmploySmart's comprehensive criteria for checking a job candidate's background includes verification of name, date-of-birth and address; criminal history; credit checks; previous employment verification; credentials verification; bankruptcy checks; civil litigation checks and other details to helpfully vet the individual.

Zafar Anjum, Group Chief Executive Officer for CRI Group, said that EmploySmart' provides the "most thorough vetting process possible" to help protect organizations from fraud.

"In business, what you don't know can hurt you, and no organization can afford to have employees on staff who aren't what they claim to be," Anjum said. "Even a seemingly innocent embellishment can indicate more background problems under the surface, and the potential for future problems down the road."

To find out more about EmploySmart', visit http://www.employsmart.com/

ABOUT CRI GROUP

Over the past 26 years, CRI Group has emerged as a global leader in corporate investigations and risk management, serving distinguished clients across Europe, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and North America. CRI Group safeguards businesses by establishing the legal compliance, financial viability, and integrity levels of outside partners, suppliers and customers seeking to affiliate with an organization. CRI Group excels in providing support to the global business and financial sectors in the areas of Forensic Accounting, Employment Screening, Corporate Intelligence, Investigative Due Diligence, Corporate Security Consulting and Fraud Risk Investigations.

