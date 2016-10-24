Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Inorganic Acid Market in Italy: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of inorganic acid market in Italy.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Italy.

Inorganic Acid market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated.

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country.

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

The report will help you to find prospective partners and suppliers.

Detailed analysis provided in the report will assist and strengthen your company's decision-making processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. ITALY: COUNTRY PROFILE

2. INORGANIC ACID MARKET IN ITALY

2.1. Overview of inorganic acid market

2.2. Producers of inorganic acid, including contact details and product range

3. ITALY'S FOREIGN TRADE IN INORGANIC ACID

3.1. Export and import of hydrogen chloride (hydrochloric acid): volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of sulphuric acid, oleum: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of nitric acid, sulphonitric acids: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of phosphoric acid and polyphosphoric acids, whether or not chemically defined: volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of boron oxides; boric acids: volume, structure, dynamics

3.6. Export and import of hydrogen fluoride (hydrofluoric acid): volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN ITALY

5. INORGANIC ACID CONSUMERS IN ITALIAN MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Inorganic Acid in Italy

5.2. Inorganic Acid consumers in Italy

