Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2016) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") is pleased to announce that it has now completed its acquisition of the 100% undivided interest in nine mineral claims known as the Mackenzie Mountains Iron-Copper Property (the "Mackenzie Property") located in the Mackenzie Mining District, Northwest Territories, Canada (the "Property Purchase Agreement"), which was previously announced on May 25, 2016.

The Property Purchase Agreement

The Property Purchase Agreement provided that Seahawk will acquire a 100% interest in the Mackenzie Property in consideration for payment to Metallis Resources Inc., an aggregate of $31,651.57 (of which $5,000 is non-refundable), and issuing a total of 75,000 common shares of Seahawk to Metallis.

Metallis retains a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Mackenzie Property (the "Royalty Interest"). Under the terms of the Property Purchase Agreement, Seahawk may elect to purchase all or a part of the Royalty Interest for a purchase price of $500,000 for each one-half of one percent of the Royalty Interest up to an aggregate purchase price of $2,000,000.

The Property Purchase Agreement has received the applicable stock exchange approvals by the parties.

The Mackenzie Property

The Mackenzie Property is an early stage iron-copper property situated 190 kilometers west of the town of Norman Wells on the Mackenzie River. The property comprises nine mineral claims that collectively cover 5,076.49 hectares of Crown land in the Northwest Territories of Canada.

An updated technical report has recently been Sedar filed with respect to the Mackenzie Property (the "Technical Report"), which also includes among other things an updated work program with respect to the property. Information from the Technical Report was also included in the Listing Statement recently filed by Seahawk.

