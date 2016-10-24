SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- FNB Bancorp (OTCQB: FNBG), parent company of First National Bank of Northern California (the "Bank"), today announced net earnings available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2016 of $2,444,000 or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to net earnings available to common stockholders of $2,239,000 or $0.48 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2015.

The third quarter of 2016 operating results, when compared to the same period a year ago, were positively affected by the completion of the America California Bank ("ACB") acquisition that occurred in September, 2015. The ACB acquisition provided an opportunity for the Company to increase our interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities in a cost effective manner. During the third quarter of 2016, our net interest income was $10.3 million, a decrease of $133,000 from the second quarter of 2016. This decrease was caused by a drop in yield that was partially offset by an increase in average interest earning assets.

"During the third quarter of 2016, the Company was able to grow our total assets by $29 million. This growth included an increase in gross loans of $16 million and an increase in available for sale investment securities of $16 million. The Company also experienced a $16 million increase in our demand deposit balances. Overall, the deposit portfolio declined by $4 million, due primarily to declines in interest rate sensitive money market balances. The bank was able to continue to grow our interest earning assets by obtaining $30 million in additional Federal Home Loan Bank advances from existing credit facilities during the quarter. The current low rate environment has put stress on our net interest margin, but we have found solid opportunities to expand our interest earning assets. Our net interest margin declined during the third quarter of 2016 by 10 basis points, due primarily to higher yielding loan payoffs that were partially reinvested into new loans at lower yields. We remain "well capitalized" by regulatory definition and our earnings are sufficient to support our growth and pay out quarterly cash dividends. We take pride in our accomplishments, and we make every effort possible to listen to our customers and provide them with the products they want delivered with customer service levels that exceed their expectations", stated CEO Tom McGraw.

"Our total non-accrual loan balances decreased by $1.3 million during the third quarter. The decrease in non-accrual loans was not related to any changes in systemic problems identified within any segments or loan types within our loan portfolio but was isolated to improved individual customer relationships that were adequately collateralized. We continue to utilize a conservative underwriting approach to loan origination and we endeavor to cultivate new and existing deposit and loan relationships. There was no third quarter provision for loan losses and our allowance for loan loss was considered sufficient to absorb potential losses within our loan portfolio as of September 30, 2016", continued Tom McGraw.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) As of September 30, 2016 2015 ----------- ----------- ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 17,342 $ 40,282 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 204 1,246 Securities available for sale, at fair value 358,877 315,560 Other equity securities 7,206 6,748 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses 741,407 696,888 Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 9,918 10,326 Bank owned life insurance 16,145 15,742 Accrued interest receivable 4,544 4,326 Other real estate owned 1,346 838 Goodwill 4,580 4,580 Prepaid expenses 670 877 Other assets 15,309 14,044 ----------- ----------- TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,177,548 $ 1,111,457 =========== =========== LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand, noninterest bearing $ 285,767 $ 262,206 Demand, interest bearing 110,147 84,682 Savings and money market 491,047 512,534 Time 116,496 129,943 ----------- ----------- Total Deposits 1,003,457 989,365 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 37,000 - Note payable 4,500 5,100 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,847 13,302 ----------- ----------- Total Liabilities 1,063,804 1,007,767 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value: 76,065 67,852 Retained Earnings 33,123 33,046 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings, net of tax 4,556 2,792 ----------- ----------- Total Stockholders' Equity 113,744 103,690 ----------- ----------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,177,548 $ 1,111,457 =========== =========== CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 9,301 $ 8,309 $ 28,735 $ 23,874 Interest on dividends and securities 1,815 1,575 5,231 4,351 Interest on deposits with other financial institutions 1 9 3 36 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total interest income 11,117 9,893 33,969 28,261 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 657 635 2,149 1,625 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10 1 19 2 Interest on note payable 54 57 167 173 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total interest expense 721 693 2,335 1,800 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- NET INTEREST INCOME 10,396 9,200 31,634 26,461 Provision for loan losses - 75 150 225 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 10,396 9,125 31,484 26,236 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 623 618 1,862 1,854 Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities 140 29 381 250 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 94 90 299 261 Other income 250 287 764 1,002 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Noninterest Income 1,107 1,024 3,306 3,367 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 4,821 4,100 14,635 12,513 Occupancy expense 645 592 1,893 1,906 Equipment expense 445 718 1,317 1,533 Professional fees 298 334 979 1,075 FDIC assessment 150 150 450 450 Telephone, postage, supplies 300 237 901 782 Advertising expense 104 112 404 381 Data processing expense 147 659 479 940 Low income housing expense 71 70 213 212 Surety insurance 88 122 262 298 Director fees 72 72 216 216 Other real estate owned expense (recovery), net - - (10) (6) Other expenses 372 313 1,210 911 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Noninterest Expense 7,513 7,479 22,949 21,211 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,990 2,670 11,841 8,392 Provision for income taxes 1,546 431 4,382 2,283 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 2,444 $ 2,239 $ 7,459 $ 6,109 ========== ========== ========== ========== Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.53 $ 0.49 $ 1.63 $ 1.36 Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 1.59 $ 1.32 Cash dividends declared $ 738 $ 646 $ 2,152 $ 1,760 Average shares outstanding 4,582 4,524 4,568 4,508 Average diluted shares outstanding 4,687 4,643 4,686 4,635 Shares oustanding as of the end of period 4,616 4,532 4,616 4,532 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $1,159,129 $1,040,049 $1,153,889 $ 971,294 Total Loans 740,218 624,123 741,180 601,098 Total Earning Assets 1,092,060 933,292 1,081,448 884,986 Total Deposits 1,014,541 921,615 1,017,172 853,753 Total Stockholder's Equity 112,448 100,801 109,211 99,556 SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA Annualized return on average assets 0.84% 0.86% 1.29% 1.26% Annualized return on average equity 8.69% 8.88% 13.66% 12.27% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) 3.88% 4.00% 4.00% 4.09% Average loans as a percent of average deposits 72.96% 67.72% 72.87% 70.41% Average total stockholders' equity as a % of average total assets 9.70% 9.69% 9.46% 10.25% Annualized common dividend payout ratio 30.20% 28.85% 28.85% 28.81% (Extracted NON-PERFORMING ASSETS from (Dollars In audited Thousands) annual financial state- (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited) (ments) (Unaudited) As of ------------------------------------------------------ September December September 30, June 30, March 31, 31, 30, 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Non-accrual loans $ 6,903 $ 8,182 $ 6,882 $ 7,915 $ 5,192 Other real estate owned 1,346 1,247 1,055 1,026 838 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Total non- performing assets 8,249 9,429 7,937 8,941 6,030 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Loan loss reserve $ 10,092 $ 10,038 $ 9,943 $ 9,970 $ 9,940 Non-accrual loans/Gross loans 0.92% 1.11% 0.92% 1.08% 0.73% Loan loss reserves/Gross loans 1.34% 1.36% 1.33% 1.36% 1.40% CONSOLIDATED BALANCE (Extracted SHEETS from (Dollars in audited thousands) annual financial state- (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited) (ments) (Unaudited) As of ------------------------------------------------------ September December September 30, June 30, March 31, 31, 30, 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 17,342 $ 20,564 $ 37,737 $ 12,314 $ 40,282 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 204 205 205 205 1,246 Securities available for sale, at fair value 358,877 342,420 329,396 329,207 315,560 Other equity securities 7,206 7,206 6,756 6,748 6,748 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses 741,407 725,471 733,991 722,747 696,888 Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 9,918 10,114 10,320 10,202 10,326 Bank owned life insurance 16,145 16,050 15,946 15,845 15,742 Accrued interest receivable 4,544 4,547 4,603 4,511 4,326 Other real estate owned 1,346 1,247 1,055 1,026 838 Goodwill 4,580 4,580 4,580 4,580 4,580 Prepaid expenses 670 783 945 997 877 Other assets 15,309 15,393 15,444 15,967 14,044 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- TOTAL ASSETS $1,177,548 $1,148,580 $1,160,978 $1,124,349 $1,111,457 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand, noninterest bearing $ 285,767 $ 267,593 $ 265,947 $ 263,822 $ 262,206 Demand, interest bearing 110,147 112,591 113,337 102,304 84,682 Savings and money market 491,047 508,605 526,557 491,633 512,534 Time 116,496 118,700 124,410 125,430 129,943 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Deposits 1,003,457 1,007,489 1,030,251 983,189 989,365 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 37,000 7,000 - 17,000 - Note payable 4,500 4,650 4,800 4,950 5,100 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,847 17,026 17,230 15,048 13,302 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Liabilities 1,063,804 1,036,165 1,052,281 1,020,187 1,007,767 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value: 76,065 75,944 75,240 74,805 67,852 Retained Earnings 33,123 31,424 29,666 27,816 33,046 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings, net of tax 4,556 5,047 3,791 1,541 2,792 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Stockholders' Equity 113,744 112,415 108,697 104,162 103,690 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,177,548 $1,148,580 $1,160,978 $1,124,349 $1,111,457 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except (Unaudited) per share amounts) Three Months Ended ----------------------------------------------------- September December September 30, June 30, March 31, 31, 30, 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 9,301 $ 9,563 $ 9,871 $ 9,361 $ 8,309 Interest on dividends and securities 1,815 1,731 1,685 1,657 1,575 Interest on deposits with other financial institutions 1 1 1 3 9 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Total interest income 11,117 11,295 11,557 11,021 9,893 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 657 709 783 734 635 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10 1 8 7 1 Interest on note payable 54 56 57 56 57 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Total interest expense 721 766 848 797 693 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- NET INTEREST INCOME 10,396 10,529 10,709 10,224 9,200 Provision (recovery) for loan losses - 75 75 (530) 75 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 10,396 10,454 10,634 10,754 9,125 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 623 618 621 647 618 Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities 140 57 184 89 29 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 94 105 100 103 90 Other income 250 277 237 290 287 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Total Noninterest Income 1,107 1,057 1,142 1,129 1,024 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 4,821 4,876 4,938 6,010 4,100 Occupancy expense 645 617 631 611 592 Equipment expense 445 438 434 393 718 Professional fees 298 294 387 396 334 FDIC assessment 150 150 150 150 150 Telephone, postage, supplies 300 306 295 292 237 Advertising expense 104 183 117 119 112 Data processing expense 147 140 192 136 659 Low income housing expense 71 71 71 71 70 Surety insurance 88 87 87 83 122 Director fees 72 72 72 72 72 Other real estate owned expense (recovery), net - - (10) 10 - Other expenses 372 415 423 371 313 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Total Noninterest Expense 7,513 7,649 7,787 8,714 7,479 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,990 3,862 3,989 3,169 2,670 Provision for income taxes 1,546 1,414 1,422 1,081 431 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 2,444 $ 2,448 $ 2,567 $ 2,088 $ 2,239 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Amounts in ----------------------------------------------------- thousands, except September December September per share amounts 30, June 30, March 31, 31, 30, and percentages) 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.53 $ 0.53 $ 0.56 $ 0.47 $ 0.49 Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.55 $ 0.45 $ 0.48 Cash dividends declared $ 738 $ 686 $ 683 $ 680 $ 646 Average shares outstanding 4,612 4,582 4,550 4,487 4,524 Average diluted shares outstanding 4,717 4,695 4,687 4,623 4,643 Shares outstanding as of end of period 4,616 4,607 4,566 4,542 4,316 SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA Annualized return on average assets 0.84% 0.85% 0.90% 0.91% 0.86% Annualized return on average equity 8.69% 8.98% 9.67% 8.51% 8.88% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) 3.88% 3.96% 4.14% 4.17% 4.00% Average loans as a percent of average deposits 72.96% 72.22% 73.43% 71.11% 67.72% Average total stockholders' equity as a % of average total assets 9.70% 9.43% 9.26% 10.68% 9.69% Annualized common dividend payout ratio 30.20% 28.02% 26.61% 32.57% 28.85% (Extracted from audited annual LOANS financial (Dollars in state- (Unaudited) thousands) (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited) ments) As of ----------------------------------------------------- September December September 30, June 30, March 31, 31, 30, 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Real Estate Loans: Construction $ 38,162 $ 29,251 $ 42,465 $ 44,816 $ 35,868 Commercial 404,841 398,290 411,999 399,993 394,090 Multi family 83,946 82,637 59,993 63,597 63,928 Residential 173,476 174,084 173,437 171,964 172,280 Commercial & industrial loans 50,967 51,366 55,694 52,033 39,843 Consumer loans 1,630 1,311 1,675 1,574 1,497 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Gross Loans 753,022 736,939 745,263 733,977 707,506 Net deferred loan fees (1,523) (1,430) (1,329) (1,260) (678) Allowance for loan losses (10,092) (10,038) (9,943) (9,970) (9,940) --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- NET LOANS $ 741,407 $ 725,471 $ 733,991 $ 722,747 $ 696,888 ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

Cautionary Statement: This release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated herein. Management's assumptions and projections are based on their anticipation of future events and actual performance may differ materially from those projected. Risks and uncertainties which could impact future financial performance include, among others, (a) competitive pressures in the banking industry; (b) changes in the interest rate environment; (c) general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally or locally, including fluctuations in real estate values; (d) changes in the regulatory environment; (e) changes in business conditions or the securities markets and inflation; (f) possible shortages of gas and electricity at utility companies operating in the State of California, and (g) the effects of terrorism, including the events of September 11, 2001, and thereafter, and the conduct of war on terrorism by the United States and its allies. Therefore, the information set forth herein, together with other information contained in the periodic reports filed by FNB Bancorp with the Securities and Exchange Commission, should be carefully considered when evaluating its business prospects. FNB Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

