Leading Embedded DVR manufacturer releases new XVR products using Techpoint's new HD-TVI 3.0 chipsets

Hangzhou Jufeng Technology, one of the leading manufacturers of embedded DVR solutions, has released "XVR" products, an entirely new line of embedded DVR products using HD-TVI 3.0 technology supporting HD cameras from all of the major HD analog standards, including HD-TVI, AHD, and CVI.

Techpoint's HD-TVI 3.0 chipsets, including TP2833 and TP2823C, support "universal compatibility" of HD-TVI, CVI, and AHD over 500 meters of cable distance for 720P and 1080P video. Jufeng's advanced R&D center has quickly developed new generation DVR products based on this new technology. HD-TVI 3.0's industry-leading distance performance and flexible compatibility has broken new ground for DVR manufacturers.

"Hangzhou Jufeng is very proud to work with innovative technology companies such as Techpoint to deliver cutting edge products using HD-TVI 3.0. We are happy to push the boundaries and create a win-win situation for us all," said Gavin Chen, General Manager of Hangzhou Jufeng Technology.

"Hangzhou Jufeng has established themselves as one of the premier leaders in the video surveillance industry. We are pleased to partner with them to accelerate the adoption of our HD-TVI 3.0 technology. We believe that to further the growth of the HD analog market, customers should no longer concern themselves with which HD analog standard they are using. The universal compatibility of our DVR chipsets has achieved this goal," said Darron Ma, General Manager and Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Techpoint.

Techpoint's new family of HD-TVI 3.0 products supports not only universal HD analog compatibility on the DVR, but also high megapixel resolutions of up to 8 megapixel or 4K. Previously, higher video resolutions beyond 1080P were only supported by IP (Internet Protocol) camera products. Not only does HD-TVI 3.0 bring all HD analog standards together with "universal compatibility," the technology also breaks the barrier for higher resolution analog video. Currently shipping well over 8 million channels per month, Techpoint's HD-TVI 3.0 products are in full mass production to hundreds of customers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.techpointinc.com.

About Techpoint

Techpoint is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in San Jose, Calif. that designs, markets, and sells mixed signal integrated circuits for high definition analog video products using HD-TVI technology for the security surveillance and automotive markets. To learn more, please visit www.techpointinc.com.

About Hangzhou Jufeng

Jufeng Technology Co., Ltd is one of China's top 3 leading video surveillance solution providers, headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Established in 2008, Jufeng is focused on research and development, sales, service and production of high quality, low cost video surveillance products. For more information, please visit www.jufenginfo.com.

