Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal automotive infotainment marketreport. This research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global automotive infotainment market accounted for USD 39.22 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 73.03 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 13.24%.

The global demand for automotive infotainment is expected to grow exponentially owing to changing customer preferences and the shift in focus of OEMs from infotainment hardware to software. Smartphones have always been at the helm of any connected system. These devices have dominated the IVI systems owing to customers' preference to access their smartphones while driving. As a result, OEMs have been integrating smartphones with the IVI system to enable these systems to coexist. However, the adoption of innovative business models by OEMs to gain maximum control points in the value chain is going to stir the demand for embedded IVI systems during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive infotainment market is a competitive and fragmented market with the presence of many vendors. Technavio analysts expect the market to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, because of the growing competition among the automobile manufacturers, as they are utilizing OS or software as a differentiating factor.

"In addition, the increasing integration of smartphones with vehicles have enhanced the in-vehicle experience of both the passengers and drivers. Also, the emphasis of the automobile manufacturers toward connected car technology is expected to propel the market growth," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead automotive electronicsanalyst from Technavio.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53869

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top five automotive infotainment market vendors

Alpine Electronics

Alpine Electronics develops, manufactures, and sells audio products for automobiles and information and communications products. Alpine Electronics is a part of the Alps Group, and operates under its parent Alps Electric.

As of March 2015, the company had 12,449 employees and the revenue generated was USD 2.68 billion. Some of the subsidiaries include Alpine Electronics of America, Alpine Electronics R&D Europe, Alpine Electronics of Australia, Alpine Precision, and Alpine Business Service.

Continental

Continental is one of the world's largest automotive manufacturing companies that manufactures, develops, and sells passenger cars, light trucks, industrial tires, and other related products.

The company also specializes in tachographs, brake systems, tires, automotive safety, powertrain components, chassis components, and other parts used for the automotive and transportation industries. The company primarily is involved in the production of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires for carriages and bicycles.

Harman International

The company has established presence in the automotive and electronics sectors with its range of solutions for connected cars, lifestyle audio, and connected services. The company has implemented several strategic initiatives aimed at improving its position in the sector.

In July 2015, Audi released the new and improved Audi A4 to the luxury sedan market. The Audi A4 Avant and Audi A4 Saloon include an optional Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system, which offers an unparalleled level of acoustic transparency. The Bang and Olufsen 3D sound systems provide 3D sound, adding a new dimension to the listening experience.

Panasonic

The company has established presence in the automotive and electronics sector with its wide range of offerings. It has implemented several strategic initiatives aimed at improving its position in the sector.

In May 2015, the company planned to increase the production capacity of solar modules and cells used in solar panels heterojunction with intrinsic thin layer (HIT) at its two plants in Japan. Panasonic will invest USD 90 million to expand production lines at the Shiga Factory, a module production site, and Shimane Factory, which produces solar cells.

Pioneer

Pioneer along with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets electronic products worldwide. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Electronics.

As of March 2015, the company had 19,404 employees and is supported by a strong network of subsidiaries located in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and the ROW. The company has established a strong R&D base with research departments, standards and copyright management centers, and overseas research facilities. In FY2015, it invested USD 0.26 billion in R&D and generated revenue of USD 4.57 billion.

The other prominent vendors are:

Airbiquity

Aisin Seiki

Bosch

Clarion

Fujitsu-Ten

Garmin

JVCKENWOOD

Visteon

Browse Related Reports:

Global Motorcycle Infotainment System Market 2016-2020

Global Rear-seat Infotainment Market 2016-2020

Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161024006472/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com