Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials Conference in Boston on Wednesday, November 2, 2016. Arnold will be making comments at 10 a.m. United States Eastern time, discussing the company's business prospects with securities analysts and institutional investors.

A real-time audio web cast of the presentation will be available at www.eaton.com. An audio replay will be available following the presentation at the same link.

Eaton is a power management company with 2015 sales of $20.9 billion. Eaton provides energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton has approximately 95,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

