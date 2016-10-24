MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Kilkenny Capital Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Kilkenny")(NEX: KIK.H), announced that it has terminated its contractual relationship with DNA Canada Inc. ("DNA") related to the proposed Qualifying Transaction announced in a press release dated July 17, 2015.

DNA was not able to complete the necessary steps to allow the resulting company to meet its operation and growth objectives.

Kilkenny confirms that it resumes right now its process of identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a transaction which will meet the initial listing requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

