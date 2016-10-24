Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2016) - Bradstone Capital Corp.'s (CSE: BCA) ("Bradstone Capital") subsidiary Bradstone Financial Corp. ("Bradstone Financial") and Chris Carmichael ("Carmichael") have filed an early warning report, as required by National Instrument 62-103 - "The Early Warning System and Related Takeover Bid and Insider Reporting Issues" in relation to its holdings in TSXV-listed Luminor Medical Technologies Inc. ("Luminor"). The Early Warning Report was filed following the acquisition of an aggregate of 560,000 common shares and 280,000 warrants (each a "Warrant") of Luminor by Bradstone Financial and Carmichael. Each Warrant allows Carmichael and Bradstone Financial to acquire a common share of Luminor at a price of $0.25 per share until October 21, 2018.

Bradstone Financial owns 280,000 common shares of Luminor, representing 6.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Luminor and 140,000 warrants of Luminor. Assuming Bradstone Financial's warrants are the only warrants exercised in Luminor, Bradstone Financial would own 9.9% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Luminor. Carmichael, a Director and the CEO of Bradstone Capital and CFO of Luminor also acquired 280,000 common shares and 140,000 warrants of Luminor. Carmichael owns 280,000 common shares of Luminor, representing 6.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Luminor and 140,000 warrants of Luminor. Assuming Carmichael's warrants are the only warrants exercised in Luminor, Carmichael would own 9.9% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Luminor. Bradstone Financial and Carmichael, in aggregate, own 560,000 common shares of Luminor representing 13.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Luminor. Assuming Bradstone Financial and Carmichael's warrants are the only warrants exercised in Luminor, Bradstone Financial and Carmichael would own 19.7% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Luminor. Bradstone Financial also acquired a convertible debenture with Luminor for $100,000 (the "Bradstone Loan") which is convertible into common shares of Luminor at a price of $0.20 per share. The conversion rights on the Bradstone Loan may only be exercised if Bradstone Financial, and/or its directors, officers or affiliates own less than 20% of the Luminor on a partially diluted basis.

Bradstone Financial and Carmichael acquired the securities of Luminor for investment purposes only, and not for the purpose of influencing control or direction over Luminor. Bradstone Financial and Carmichael will continue to review their holdings in Luminor from time to time, and may increase or decrease its position as future circumstances dictate.

A copy of the Early Warning Report has been filed with the applicable securities commissions and is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. For further information, or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report please contact the undersigned.

About Bradstone Capital Corp.

Bradstone Capital Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing and bridge loan services to companies across many industries in Canada and the United States.

Contact:

Chris Carmichael, CEO

Tel: (647) 225-4337

Email: ccarmichael@bradstonecapital.com