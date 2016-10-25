SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- One lucky winner is celebrating a big win at Barona Resort & Casino. Harry M. hit a $536,016 jackpot playing a Wheel of Fortune® progressive slot machine for only two minutes on Sunday afternoon.

"At Barona, we're all about creating special moments for our players and it was an incredible moment on our casino floor when Harry hit this huge jackpot," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "This big win gave a whole new meaning to 'Sunday Funday' here at the Happiest Casino on Earth."

About Barona Resort & Casino

