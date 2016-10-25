SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCQX: ATGN), a leading provider of premise and cloud-based IP-PBX and Contact Center solutions, will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, November 30, 2016. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

What:

AltiGen Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET)

Who:

Jeremiah Fleming, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Philip McDermott, Chief Financial Officer, and member of the Board of Directors

How:

Dial (877) 407-8031 (domestic) or (201) 689-8031 (international) to listen in to the call. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. A telephonic replay will be available approximately one hour after the call through December 30, 2016. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), account #286 conference ID #10125. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About AltiGen Communications, Inc.

AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCQX: ATGN) is a leading provider of premise and cloud-based IP-PBX and Contact Center solutions headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. With thousands of customers around the world, AltiGen solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration to Microsoft infrastructure technologies, and are built on a scalable, open standards platform. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit the web site at www.altigen.com.