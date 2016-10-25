OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak to hundreds of young workers attending the Canadian Labour Congress' Young Workers Summit at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa.

The first-ever Young Workers' Summit brings together over 400 young union leaders and activists for three days of workshops and leadership-building.

"This is a historic opportunity for Prime Minister Trudeau to engage in a dialogue with young workers about decent jobs and the future of work in Canada," said CLC president Hassan Yussuff.

Media are invited to attend but must be present by 8:30 a.m. for a security sweep and to register.

Who: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

What: CLC Young Workers' Summit

When: Tuesday October 25, 2016 8:30 a.m.

Where: Media registration and security sweep at Holtzman Boardroom, Level One, Shaw Centre, 55 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa.

Contacts:

Chantal St-Denis

National Representative, Media Relations

613-355-1962

cstdenis@clc-ctc.ca



