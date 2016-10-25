

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Monday said it will hire 11,400 holiday season workers in the U.S. and Canada, down from 11,800 hired last year.



The hired workers will serve customers at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores, as well as in fulfillment and distribution centers that support the company's stores, Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and Trunk Club.



About 9,500 people will serve in sales and stock positions at its 123 Nordstrom stores in the U.S. and Canada and 213 Nordstrom Rack stores in the U.S., while about 1,900 people will support the company's stores and ecommerce business.



'During the busy holiday season, we need to add great people to our teams who are excited to help us serve Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Hautelook and Trunk Club customers,' said Jamie Nordstrom, president of stores, Nordstrom, Inc. 'This is a fantastic opportunity to get your foot in the door with the company, take care of customers, gain some great experience and possibly, start a career with us.'



