Peraso WiGig® USB Adapter Among First Products to Achieve Wi-Fi Alliance Certification

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraso Technologies Inc., a leader in Wireless Gigabit (WiGig®) chipsets, announced today that their WiGig USB Adapter Reference Design Kit is part of the Wi-Fi Alliance test bed for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WiGigTM and among the first products to achieve certification.

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WiGig is an interoperability certification program from the Wi-Fi Alliance, with products based on technology defined in the IEEE 802.11ad specification. As one of the leading wireless chipset manufacturers, Peraso has been an active participant in the standardization of 60GHz technology and development of the IEEE 802.11ad specification.

The Peraso WiGig chipset will enable the development of a host of wireless applications, including residential and enterprise networking, wireless display, multi-gigabit broadband and mesh networking, and wireless virtual reality.

"We congratulate Peraso on achieving selection to the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WiGigTM test bed," said Wi-Fi Alliance CEO Edgar Figueroa. "Peraso's participation in the development of this program has been instrumental in the achievement of an industry-wide certification for this program."

WiGig technology delivers multi-gigabit connectivity in the uncongested 60GHz spectrum, providing unparalleled speed and performance, where throughput, low latency and reliability are essential. Peraso's WiGig USB Adapter Reference Design is fuelling the WiGig ecosystem, providing a solution for backward compatibility of existing Wi-Fi equipment.

Interoperability is the cornerstone of a new communications standard," added Ron Glibbery, President and CEO of Peraso. "Multiple chipset vendors give OEMs comfort they have multiple sources of supply, and a competitive environment to develop long term product strategies."

WiGig enables a range of applications, both in-room as well as outdoor line-of-sight, where the need for extremely high bandwidth is critical to deliver an optimized user experience, including: AR/VR, media streaming, video/security monitoring, enterprise applications, metropolitan backhaul, gaming and more.

"Today's news represents a huge step for WiGig and demonstrates its market readiness," said Phil Solis, Research Director at ABI Research. "With multiple chipset vendors including Intel, Qualcomm and Peraso achieving certification, 2017 is going to be the year consumers begin enjoying the high speed connectivity of WiGig."

Peraso is currently in production with WiGig® IC solutions, addressing both next generation Wi-Fi opportunities in the consumer electronics (CE) space, as well as outdoor devices in the 60 GHz wireless infrastructure space, and continues as a vital player in the Wi-Fi Alliance compliance efforts.

Peraso is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company is focused on the development of 60 GHz chipsets and solutions compliant with the IEEE 802.11ad specification. 60 GHz has been adopted for interoperability certification by the WiFi Alliance under the WiGig® brand, and WiGig® has seen strong industry endorsement by tech giants such as Samsung, Qualcomm and Intel. www.perasotech.com

