

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, advancing almost 45 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,130-point plateau, and the market figures to open in the green again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to positive merger news, although softness in the crude oil market may limit the upside. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and the resource stocks.



For the day, the index spiked 37.31 points or 1.21 percent to finish at 3,128.25 after trading between 3,090.79 and 3,137.03. The Shenzhen Composite Index picked up 17.65 points or 0.86 percent to end at 2,070.21.



Among the actives, China Life climbed 1.58 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China jumped 0.96 percent, Bank of China collected 0.88 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.45 percent, Vanke eased 0.04 percent, Gemdale gained 0.17 percent, China Shenhua surged 7.32 percent and Zijin Mining perked 0.93 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Monday amid a flurry of merger announcements as the major averages posted two-week highs.



The Dow gained 77.32 points or 0.43 percent to 18,222.89, while the S&P 500 added 10.17 points or 0.47 percent to 2,151.32 and the NASDAQ advanced 52.43 points or 1.00 percent to 5,309.83.



On the M&A front, B/E Aerospace (BEAV) agreed to be acquired by Rockwell Collins (COL) in a deal valued at $6.4 billion, while TD Ameritrade and TD Bank (TD.TO) announced a deal to buy Scottrade.



Also, Media Time Warner (TWX) agreed to be bought by AT&T (T) for more than $85 billion, while Genworth Financial (GNW) agreed to be acquired by China Oceanwide Holdings for $2.7 billion.



In economic news, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday that the Federal Reserve is likely to raise short-term interest rates by three quarter-point moves by the end of 2017.



That news caused the dollar to rally and sent crude oil futures tumbling as WTI Dec. oil fell 33 cents to $50.52 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX