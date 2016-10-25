

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co. (GCI) plans to cut 2% of jobs and invest in more acquisitions to transform its business, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a memo to staff.



The report indicated that the layoffs may affect about 380 employees across the company. Over all, Gannett employs close to 19,000 people, about 4,000 of whom are journalists.



Gannett president and chief executive, Bob Dickey, reportedly said in the memo that the company would continue to pursue acquisitions, which he said were key to the publisher's future.



