

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Transport Workers Union and the International Association of Machinists or TWU-IAM Association, representing the more than 140 Flight Simulator Engineers at American Airlines, announced that their members approved a new five-year contract, including significant pay raises, to take effect November 7.



'Our highly specialized, well-trained flight sim engineers are an integral part of American's Flight Department,' said Kimball Stone, American Airlines vice president - Flight. 'This agreement demonstrates the true value of our sim engineers. We thank the TWU-IAM Association, including TWU Local 548, for their professionalism in advocating for their members.'



