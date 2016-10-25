

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Tuesday, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street and as a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 98.69 points or 0.57 percent to 17,333.11, off a high of 17,372.90 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Toshiba is adding 0.3 percent, Canon is rising 0.4 percent and Panasonic is higher by 0.5 percent, while Sony is declining 0.3 percent. Automaker Toyota is rising more than 1 percent and Honda is gaining almost 2 percent.



Fast Retailing is up more than 1 percent and SoftBank is edging higher by 0.09 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing more than 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is declining almost 1 percent, while JX Holdings is edging higher by 0.07 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Shionogi & Co. is rising more than 3 percent, while Fukuoka Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings are gaining almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, IHI Corp. is falling almost 10 percent and Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding is down almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 104 yen-range on Tuesday. On Wall Street, stocks moved higher on Monday amid a flurry of merger deals and the major averages posted two-week highs.



The Dow gained 77.32 points or 0.43 percent to 18,222.89, while the S&P 500 added 10.17 points or 0.47 percent to 2,151.32 and the Nasdaq advanced 52.43 points or 1.00 percent to 5,309.83.



The majority of the European markets ended higher on Monday. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.47 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.36 percent, while the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.49 percent.



Crude oil futures tumbled Monday as the dollar strengthened to its highest in eight months. WTI December oil fell 33 cents to $50.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, at one point sliding below the $50 mark.



