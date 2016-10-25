

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Tuesday following the positive lead from Wall Street and the softness in crude oil prices. The South Korean market is declining after data showed that economic growth slowed in the third quarter.



The Australian market advanced, with higher metal prices and the positive cues from Wall Street lifting investor sentiment. Banks are among the leading gainers.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 34.80 points or 0.64 percent to 5,443.30, off a high of 5,455.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 32.60 points or 0.59 percent to 5,521.70.



In the banking sector, ANZ Bank, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.6 percent to 1.2 percent, ahead of their earnings results.



Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is advancing almost 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising more than 2 percent on higher copper and iron ore prices, while BHP Billiton is down 0.2 percent.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is adding 0.2 percent, while Santos is down 0.4 percent and Woodside Petroleum is losing 0.3 percent as crude oil prices slipped overnight.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is losing 1 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by more than 3 percent after gold prices also slipped overnight to their lowest in a week.



Shares of Bega Cheese are tumbling more than 14 percent after the dairy producer said it has not met sales forecasts in its partnership with Blackmores to sell infant formula and nutritional powders.



Sirtex Medical's shares are rising more than 3 percent after the cancer treatment developer projected double-digit sales growth as it awaits the results of major clinical studies that are due in the first half of 2017.



APN News & Media said it will launch an equity raising to support it's A$268.4 million purchase of the remaining 50 percent stake in Adshel outdoor ad business. The company's shares are unchanged.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar fell against the U.S. dollar amid renewed hopes of a U.S. rate increase prior to Christmas. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7611, down from US$0.7625 on Monday.



The Japanese market is rising, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street and as a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 98.69 points or 0.57 percent to 17,333.11, off a high of 17,372.90 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Toshiba is adding 0.3 percent, Canon is rising 0.4 percent and Panasonic is higher by 0.5 percent, while Sony is declining 0.3 percent. Automaker Toyota is rising more than 1 percent and Honda is gaining almost 2 percent.



Fast Retailing is up more than 1 percent and SoftBank is edging higher by 0.09 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing more than 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is declining almost 1 percent, while JX Holdings is edging higher by 0.07 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Shionogi & Co. is rising more than 3 percent, while Fukuoka Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings are gaining almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, IHI Corp. is falling almost 10 percent and Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding is down almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 104 yen-range on Tuesday. Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, Taiwan and Indonesia are in the green. Shanghai, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks moved higher on Monday amid a flurry of merger deals and the major averages posted two-week highs.



The Dow gained 77.32 points or 0.43 percent to 18,222.89, while the S&P 500 added 10.17 points or 0.47 percent to 2,151.32 and the Nasdaq advanced 52.43 points or 1.00 percent to 5,309.83.



The majority of the European markets ended in the green on Monday. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.47 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.36 percent, while the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.49 percent.



Crude oil futures tumbled Monday as the dollar strengthened to its highest in eight months. WTI December oil fell 33 cents to $50.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, at one point sliding below the $50 mark.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX