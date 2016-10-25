

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 4-day high of 74.69 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 4-day low of 74.14.



The kiwi edged up to 0.7152 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 8-day low of 0.7109.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to 1.5209 and 1.0642 from an early 5-day lows of 1.5291 and 1.0683, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 75.00 against the yen, 0.73 against the greenback, 1.50 against the euro and 1.04 against the aussie.



