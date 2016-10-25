

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 1.3363 against the U.S. dollar and 78.01 against the yen, from an early 4-day highs of 1.3278 and 78.49, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the loonie dropped to 1.4529 and 1.0169 from an early 4-day highs of 1.4443 and 1.0101, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.35 against the greenback, 77.00 against the yen, 1.47 against the euro and 1.02 against the aussie.



