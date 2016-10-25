Sales excluding change in Brazil sales terms up 2 percent (reported and at constant exchange rates)

Strong recovery in Asia Pacific; solid growth in Europe and North America

Latin America: impact of change in terms and weak sales in Brazil

ChemChina transaction: regulatory process ongoing

Group sales of $2.5 billion were down 3 percent at constant exchange rates compared with the third quarter of 2015. Reported sales were also 3 percent lower, with the dollar broadly stable against major selling currencies. For the first nine months of 2016, sales declined 3 percent at constant exchange rates to $9.6 billion.

Excluding the impact from the change in sales terms in Brazil, sales at constant exchange rates were up 2 percent in the quarter and were unchanged in the first nine months.

Third quarter sales by region at CER1

Regional sales of $2.4 billion were 4 percent lower at constant exchange rates.

Volumes were 7 percent lower. Prices were 3 percent higher, driven by increases in Brazil and in the CIS to offset prior year local currency depreciation.

Sales in Europe, Africa and the Middle East rose by 8 percent, benefiting from robust fungicides sales and successful seedcare campaigns. Growth in seeds reflected good performances for cereals in North Europe and sunflower in South East Europe. For the first nine months, regional sales were up 3 percent, despite adverse weather conditions in the second quarter.

In North America, growth of 11 percent was driven by selective herbicides, reflecting the continuing success of Syngenta's weed management solutions. Non-selective herbicides sales were down, largely due to the deliberate reduction in solo glyphosate. Corn and soybean seeds sales were higher, as end-season closing adjustments were below last year's level.

Sales in Latin America were 21 percent lower. Excluding the change in sales terms, sales were 10 percent lower. In Brazil, volumes continued to be affected by high levels of insecticide inventories, with pest pressure remaining low and increased soybean trait adoption. In Argentina, with the improved market environment, we registered double-digit growth.

Asia Pacific recorded a 22 percent sales increase, helped by the ending of El Niño and a better monsoon in South Asia. Demand for crop protection products was strong, particularly for fungicides in ASEAN and insecticides in South Asia. Seeds sales were driven by high demand for conventional corn in South Asia and for GM hybrids in the Philippines.

Third quarter product line sales at CER

Growth in Selective herbicides was largely driven by North America, where sales of ACURON™ in the USA almost tripled: for the first nine months sales of this product exceeded $200 million. Sales of Non-selective herbicides were lower, largely due to the deliberate reduction in solo glyphosate in North America, which will be completed by year end. Sales of Fungicides in Brazil werenegatively affected by the change in sales terms and the effect of the previous season's drought. This was partially offset by strong demand in ASEAN, notably for AMISTAR and SCORE. In the USA the successful launch of TRIVAPRO™, a product based on SOLATENOL™, continued. Insecticides sales were lower, with the volume reduction in Brazil partially offset by growth in South Asia. Seedcare sales further increased compared with a strong quarter in 2015, driven by technology adoption in China and South East Europe.

Corn and soybean seeds increased in all regions, led by corn in Latin America and Asia. Diverse field crops sales were higher, with sunflower growth in South East Europe and a good start to the planting season in Argentina. Vegetables were up 5 percent with strong hybrid performance in Mexico and in China.

Lawn and Garden sales were up 3 percent driven by solid volume growth for Pest Management and Vector Control solutions in all regions.

Erik Fyrwald, Chief Executive Officer, said: "In a challenging year for the industry, it is encouraging to see strong uptake of our new technologies in a number of markets. This reflects the success of our R&D investments, which will continue to bring broad-based innovation to growers around the world.

"For the fourth quarter of 2016, we expect a continuation of the recovery in Asia Pacific and an improved performance in Latin America, with no further impact from the change in sales terms in Brazil. We confirm our full year guidance of slightly lower sales at constant exchange rates, with a mid-single digit decline in reported sales. The EBITDA margin is expected to be around last year's level despite the non-recurrence of the $200 million trait revenue received in the fourth quarter of 2015. Our ongoing focus on working capital management should result in free cash flow for the year of over $1 billion2

"The transaction with ChemChina will ensure continuing choice and broad-based innovation for growers worldwide. The process of obtaining regulatory approvals is well underway, with CFIUS clearance and 11 anti-trust approvals already received. In a context of industry consolidation, regulators in the EU and elsewhere have recently requested a large amount of additional information, and we now expect the regulatory process to extend into the first quarter of 2017. ChemChina and Syngenta remain fully committed to the transaction and are confident of its closure."

1 At constant exchange rates

2 Excluding costs associated with the ChemChina transaction

Unaudited third quarter sales

For the three months ended September 30, ($m) 2016 2015 Actual % CER1 Group sales Europe, Africa, Middle East 529 509 + 4 + 8 North America 431 390 + 11 + 11 Latin America 999 1,233 - 19 - 21 Asia Pacific 425 349 + 22 + 22 Total regional sales 2,384 2,481 - 4 - 4 Lawn and Garden 140 135 + 4 + 3 Group sales 2,524 2,616 - 3 - 3 Crop Protection by region Europe, Africa, Middle East 395 376 + 5 + 9 North America 404 363 + 12 + 12 Latin America 881 1,134 - 22 - 23 Asia Pacific 356 297 + 20 + 20 Total 2,036 2,170 - 6 - 6 Seeds by region Europe, Africa, Middle East 139 138 + 1 + 4 North America 37 33 + 12 + 12 Latin America 125 105 + 19 + 14 Asia Pacific 71 53 + 34 + 36 Total 372 329 + 13 + 13 Sales by business Crop Protection 2,036 2,170 - 6 - 6 Seeds 372 329 + 13 + 13 Elimination of Crop Protection sales to Seeds (24) (18) n/a n/a Total regional sales 2,384 2,481 - 4 - 4 Lawn and Garden 140 135 + 4 + 3 Group sales 2,524 2,616 - 3 - 3

1Growth at constant exchange rates

Unaudited third quarter product line sales

For the three months ended September 30, ($m) 2016 2015 Actual % CER1 Selective herbicides 461 415 + 11 + 12 Non-selective herbicides 201 232 - 13 - 13 Fungicides 657 750 - 12 - 13 Insecticides 405 481 - 16 - 16 Seedcare 266 260 + 2 + 4 Other crop protection 46 32 + 45 + 45 Total Crop Protection 2,036 2,170 - 6 - 6 Corn and soybean 135 101 + 34 + 28 Diverse field crops 109 103 + 6 + 8 Vegetables 128 125 + 2 + 5 Total Seeds 372 329 + 13 + 13 Elimination of Crop Protection sales to Seeds (24) (18) n/a n/a Lawn and Garden 140 135 + 4 + 3 Group sales 2,524 2,616 - 3 - 3

1Growth at constant exchange rates

Unaudited nine months sales

For the nine months ended September 30, ($m) 2016 2015 Actual % CER1 Group sales Europe, Africa, Middle East 3,221 3,391 - 5 + 3 North America 2,546 2,620 - 3 - 2 Latin America 2,040 2,403 - 15 - 13 Asia Pacific 1,335 1,376 - 3 Total regional sales 9,142 9,790 - 7 - 3 Lawn and Garden 476 460 + 4 + 5 Group sales 9,618 10,250 - 6 - 3 Crop Protection by region Europe, Africa, Middle East 2,421 2,539 - 5 + 2 North America 1,936 1,946 Latin America 1,796 2,193 - 18 - 16 Asia Pacific 1,127 1,173 - 4 - 1 Total 7,280 7,851 - 7 - 4 Seeds by region Europe, Africa, Middle East 812 859 - 6 + 4 North America 632 688 - 8 - 8 Latin America 259 227 + 14 + 20 Asia Pacific 213 208 + 2 + 6 Total 1,916 1,982 - 3 + 2 Sales by business Crop Protection 7,280 7,851 - 7 - 4 Seeds 1,916 1,982 - 3 + 2 Elimination of Crop Protection sales to Seeds (54) (43) n/a n/a Total regional sales 9,142 9,790 - 7 - 3 Lawn and Garden 476 460 + 4 + 5 Group sales 9,618 10,250 - 6 - 3

1Growth at constant exchange rates

Unaudited nine months product line sales

For the nine months ended September 30, ($m) 2016 2015 Actual % CER1 Selective herbicides 2,310 2,395 - 4 Non-selective herbicides 592 722 - 18 - 15 Fungicides 2,415 2,621 - 8 - 5 Insecticides 1,190 1,330 - 11 - 8 Seedcare 669 698 - 4 + 1 Other crop protection 104 85 + 23 + 26 Total Crop Protection 7,280 7,851 - 7 - 4 Corn and soybean 903 967 - 7 - 4 Diverse field crops 558 559 + 11 Vegetables 455 456 + 3 Total Seeds 1,916 1,982 - 3 + 2 Elimination of Crop Protection sales to Seeds (54) (43) n/a n/a Lawn and Garden 476 460 + 4 + 5 Group sales 9,618 10,250 - 6 - 3

1Growth at constant exchange rates

