MLS®, The Video: 2 Minutes To Understand The Worldwide Laser Therapy

New investments in communication for ASAlaser, which has created a short film, based on both footage and 3D animation in order to tell us about one of its flagship laser therapies.

«Being a global company means choosing innovative communication tools in order to reach your audience quickly, easily and with appeal. The use of functional tools which give clear directions and useful information to meet requirements»: this is how Roberto Marchesini, the Managing Director of ASAlaser (a company engaged in research and development of therapeutic laser solutions for physiotherapy and rehabilitation), presents the new video dedicated to one of the corporate flagship therapies: MLS® Laser Therapy.

The clip, which has an international setting from the start with its opening images, uses storytelling in order to narrate how MLS® works concretely.

The case of a patient suffering from a shoulder problem allows showing the different stages which make up the session: after an initial interview with the doctor and the subsequent visit, the specialist shows the course of treatment which will be administered, thereby involving the patient in the problem awareness and the expected type of treatment.

The specific application for tablet, developed by ASAlaser to provide updated and comprehensive information on Laser Therapy through videos and 3D images, supports the professional.

The footage continues by shooting the phase of the application, not only showing how the laser is directed onto the target area, but also how it acts in depth, through 3D animations.

In parallel, physicians and physical therapists can also verify the simplicity of use of the device for applying MLS®, which is easily programmable by following the steps outlined on an intuitive touch screen.

The "MLS® Multiwave Locked System" video is part of ASAlaser's communication strategy, a company which has always been active in developing innovative and effective solutions to present its own therapies. For example, "Comics & Hilterapia®" - the first comic strip devoted to an instrumental therapy designed to facilitate its understanding, ed. - and the tablet-centred APPs for Hilterapia® and MLS® Laser Therapy in the Human and Vet field, all go in this direction.

«Being innovative at ASALaser - concludes Marchesini - means not only using state-of-the-art technologies, but also investing in effective communication tools which express the company's commitment at its best».