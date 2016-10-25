Wessanen: Wessanen Trading update Q3 2016: Sustaining profitable growth

Trading update Q3 2016: Sustaining profitable growth

Q3 2016 highlights

Total reported revenue growth 9.2% (8.8% YTD)

Own brands autonomous growth 7.4% (9.2% YTD)

Total autonomous revenue growth 3.9% (7.0% YTD) due to accelerated decline of private label business

EBITE margin of 7.3% despite significant increase in A&P. YTD EBITE margin is up 90bps to 8.3%

Integration of Piramide, Ineobio and Mrs Crimbles fully on track

CEO Statement

We have sustained our good growth momentum on own brands in Q3 and YTD growth stands at 9.2%. Autonomous revenue growth for total Wessanen remains at the upper end of our guidance range of 5-7% year to date, despite an accelerated decline of private label business in Q3. YTD EBITE has increased by 22.4% and margin is up 90bps to 8.3%. In the quarter we achieved an EBITE margin of 7.3% despite investing significantly more A&P into our brands. Integration plans of Piramide, Inebio and Mrs Crimbles are being executed as planned.

We are on track to deliver a good 2016 result both in terms of growth and profit as we are further strengthening our brands in a growing market for healthier and more sustainable food.

Guidance FY 2016

Total autonomous revenue growth at the upper end of our long term guidance range of 5-7%

We expect to report: a higher EBITE in 2016 versus 2015 an increase of the EBITE % of revenue

Net financing costs around €1-2 million

Tax rate of around 30%

Capital expenditures €8-9 million

Depreciation and amortisation €7-8 million

Analyst & investor meeting

At 10h00 CET, a conference call for analysts, investors, and media will be hosted by Ronald Merckx (CFO). The dial-in number is +31 20 703 8261 (toll free 0800 023 1436) - please quote "Wessanen". There will also be a live audio webcast via www.wessanen.com (http://www.wessanen.com/).

The press release and presentation are available for download at www.wessanen.com.

Media, investor & analyst enquiries

Ronald Merckx (CFO)

Phone +31 20 3122 124

Ronald.Merckx@wessanen.com (mailto:Ronald.Merckx@wessanen.com)

Important dates

16-11-2016 Capital Markets Day (Italy)

15-02-2017 Publication Q4 2016 results

For PDF click here (http://hugin.info/143317/R/2050972/767279.pdf)



