Modest growth good order intake with significant contracts won towards the end of the quarter

Operating structure aligned with the new strategy temporary transition impact addressed

Investments in automation and future high-growth businesses continued

Regulatory News:

The full interim report with tables is available at the end of this release

Key figures for the third quarter

IT services

Sales growth totalled 2.6%, sales in local currencies up by 3.1%

Adjusted operating profit amounted to EUR 33.7 (36.8) million, 10.7% (12.0) of sales

The Group

Sales growth totalled 1.6%, sales in local currencies up by 2.2%

Adjusted operating profit amounted to EUR 35.4 (38.6) million, 10.4% (11.5) of sales

Order intake (Total Contract Value) at EUR 406 (490) million, order backlog at EUR 1 722 (1 864) million book-to-bill 1.2

7-9/2016 7-9/2015 1-9/2016 1-9/2015 Net sales, EUR million 340.5 335.1 1 089.0 1 064.5 Change, 1.6 -3.2 2.3 -4.9 Change in local currencies, 2.2 -0.6 3.1 -2.4 Operating profit (EBITA), EUR million 1) 38.6 44.5 105.9 87.9 Operating margin (EBITA), 11.3 13.3 9.7 8.3 Operating profit (EBIT), EUR million 35.1 41.4 95.7 78.4 Operating margin (EBIT), 10.3 12.4 8.8 7.4 Adjusted 2) operating profit (EBIT), EUR million 35.4 38.6 102.7 99.4 Adjusted 2) operating margin (EBIT), 10.4 11.5 9.4 9.3 Profit after taxes, EUR million 27.3 29.6 73.0 56.1 EPS, EUR 0.37 0.40 0.99 0.76 Net cash flow from operations, EUR million 13.8 16.4 47.0 65.5 Return on equity, 12-month rolling, 24.4 13.8 24.4 13.8 Return on capital employed, 12-month rolling, 22.6 14.8 22.6 14.8 Capital expenditure and acquisitions, EUR million 53.3 81.8 74.5 104.0 Interest-bearing net debt, EUR million 136.4 57.7 136.4 57.7 Net debt/EBITDA 0.7 0.4 0.7 0.4 Book-to-bill 1.2 1.5 1.0 1.2 Order backlog 1 722 1 864 1 722 1 864 Personnel on 30 September 13 758 13 179 13 758 13 179

1) amortization of all intangible items; previously, only acquisition-related intangible items

2) adjusted for restructuring costs, capital gains/losses, goodwill impairment charges and other items (see page 15)

Full-year outlook for 2016 unchanged

Tieto expects its adjusted 1) full-year operating profit (EBIT) to increase from the previous year's level (EUR 150.8 million in 2015).

1) adjusted for restructuring costs, capital gains/losses, goodwill impairment charges and other items

CEO's comment

Comment regarding the interim report by Kimmo Alkio, President and CEO:

"We ended the third quarter with good order intake and solid profitability while growth was modest. The significant agreements won during the quarter well demonstrate our competitiveness and support our growth ambition.

Our aim is to help customers renew their business: to provide truly innovative services and to constantly increase operational efficiency. As part of our renewed strategy, we adopted a new operating structure in July. While we transitioned to a new operating model and experienced temporarily lower efficiency, I am pleased how swiftly this was addressed. We believe that the new strategy combined with targeted investments will accelerate our performance and help us achieve our long-term financial objectives. To further strengthen our position in the attractive financial services market, we are pleased to have completed the acquisition of Emric, the Nordic market leader in software and services for credit processing. We are happy to welcome our new colleagues to join Tieto to accelerate our customers' business renewal.

I believe that our existing investments, close co-innovation with our customers and continuous productivity improvements will provide us with a good basis for competitiveness and value creation in the future as well."

Financial performance by service line

EUR million Customer sales 7-9/2016 Customer sales 7-9/2015 Change, % Operating profit 7-9/2016 Operating profit 7-9/2015 Technology Services and Modernization 179 177 1 24.2 22.9 Business Consulting and Implementation 30 28 5 -0.2 -0.5 Industry Solutions 106 101 4 13.0 22.7 Product Development Services 26 29 -9 1.7 0.6 Support Functions and Global Management -3.5 -4.3 Total 341 335 2 35.1 41.4

Operating margin by service line

Operating margin 7-9/2016 Operating margin 7-9/2015 Adjusted 1) operating margin 7-9/2016 Adjusted 1) operating margin 7-9/2015 Technology Services and Modernization 13.5 12.9 13.4 13.2 Business Consulting and Implementation -0.6 -1.6 -4.9 -0.1 Industry Solutions 12.3 22.3 12.5 16.4 Product Development Services 6.4 2.1 6.5 6.2 Total 10.3 12.4 10.4 11.5

1) adjusted for restructuring costs, capital gains/losses, goodwill impairment charges and other items

Customer sales by industry group

EUR million Customer sales 7-9/2016 Customer sales 7-9/2015 Change, % Financial Services 88 83 6 Public, Healthcare and Welfare 106 98 8 Industrial and Consumer Services 121 126 -4 IT services 315 306 3 Product Development Services 26 29 -9 Total 341 335 2

M&A impact by service line

Growth, (in local currencies) 7-9/2016 Organic growth, (in local currencies) 7-9/2016 Technology Services and Modernization 1.3 1.3 Business Consulting and Implementation 5.4 -6.2 Industry Solutions 5.0 -1.0 IT services 3.1 0.1 Product Development Services -7.9 -7.9 Total 2.2 -0.6

M&A impact by industry group

Growth, (in local currencies) 7-9/2016 Organic growth, (in local currencies) 7-9/2016 Financial Services 6.8 4.7 Public, Healthcare and Welfare 8.1 3.5 Industrial and Consumer Services -3.5 -6.0 IT services 3.1 0.1 Product Development Services -7.9 -7.9 Total 2.2 -0.6

Press conference for analysts and media will be held at Tieto's premises in Stockholm, address: Fjärde Bassänvägen 15, on 25 October at 11.00 am EET (10.00 am CET, 9.00 am UK time). The results will be presented in English by Kimmo Alkio, President and CEO, and Lasse Heinonen, CFO.

The conference will be webcasted and can be viewed live on Tieto's website . To join the conference, attendees need Adobe Flash plugin version 10.1.0 or newer. The meeting participants can also join a telephone conference that will be held at the same time. The telephone conference details can be found below.

Telephone conference numbers

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574

UK: +44 (0)203 043 2002

US: +1 719 325 2131

Conference code: 6304748

To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in a few minutes before the start of the press and analyst conference. An on-demand video will be available after the conference.

Tieto publishes financial information in English and Finnish.

TIETO CORPORATION

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki

NASDAQ Stockholm

Principal Media

Tieto aims to capture the significant opportunities of the data-driven world and turn them into lifelong value for people, business and society. We aim to be customers' first choice for business renewal by combining our software and services capabilities with a strong drive for co-innovation and ecosystems.

Headquartered in Finland, Tieto has over 13 000 experts in close to 20 countries. Tieto's turnover is approximately EUR 1.5 billion and shares listed on NASDAQ in Helsinki and Stockholm. www.tieto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161024006625/en/

Contacts:

For Tieto:

Lasse Heinonen,.+358 2072 66329,

+358 50 393 4950

CFO

lasse.heinonen@tieto.com

or

Tanja Lounevirta, +358 2072 71725

+358 50 321 7510

Head of Investor Relations

tanja.lounevirta@tieto.com