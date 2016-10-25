LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud technology that helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, today announced that RAM Tracking has transformed its business with NewVoiceMedia's cloud contact centre and inside sales platform.

RAM Vehicle Tracking was built on the principles of customer service excellence and technical innovation and has over 40,000 GPS vehicle tracking systems on the road for 4,500 customers, making it one of the leaders in its field. The company experienced rapid growth over the last three years following a successful Salesforce implementation which brought its business processes together and offered it a wider understanding of its customers.

RAM Tracking selected NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld solution to replace its archaic telephony system, cope with its growth and improve efficiencies. As a contact centre and inside sales platform with Salesforce integration, the technology is designed to scale as rapidly as the business, and deliver sales and service excellence in line with the company's objectives. Core contact centre functionality such as omni-channel contact routing, self-service IVR, automated outbound dialling, screen pops and instantaneous CRM updates are provided with proven 99.999% platform availability.

As a result:

RAM Tracking is now making 26,000 outbound sales calls and taking 52,000 inbound service calls each year

CSAT and NPS results are up to 70 percent since implementation

The company has experienced a 64 percent reduction in training time

Average pipeline increase of 47 percent

"We needed to keep up with our own success, yet our telephony was a major barrier", said Scott Chesworth, commercial manager at RAM Tracking. "With NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld technology which integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, we've significantly improved our business efficiencies, driven more sales and are delivering a far better customer service experience".

Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia, commented, "It's great to see that RAM Tracking has experienced so much success with ContactWorld. Not only has the company enhanced its customer experience and sales performance, it's also made its business processes far more efficient, while improving employee satisfaction".

For more information about NewVoiceMedia and to download the full RAM Tracking case study, visit www.newvoicemedia.com

About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia powers customer connections that transform businesses globally. The leading vendor's award-winning cloud customer contact platform revolutionises the way organisations connect with their customers worldwide, enabling them to deliver a personalised and unique customer service experience and drive a more effective sales team. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 600+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.

NewVoiceMedia PR contact

Nicola Brookes

Tel: +44 (0)7500 006 458

Email: Email Contact



