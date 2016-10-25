DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- In advance of its CONNECTIONS™ Europe event next week in Amsterdam, Parks Associates announced new research today showing smart watch sales in Western Europe will exceed 8.8 million by the end of 2016. The IoT market research firm estimates sales will reach 41 million by 2021.

Parks Associates will address the new research with industry leaders at the firm's 11th-annual CONNECTIONS™ Europe: Smart Home, IoT, and the Connected Consumer next week in Amsterdam. Registration is open and media are invited to attend.

"As the IoT and connected home market continues to grow, consumers will seek out products that interact with their home, such as smart watches," said Stuart Sikes, President, Parks Associates. "Currently, consumers are buying individual devices and testing them rather than purchasing entire systems. At CONNECTIONS™ Europe, we will discuss new monetization strategies designed to increase the appeal of connected products and move consumers into larger product and cloud service ecosystems."

CONNECTIONS™ Europe addresses the growth of smart home products and services, including consumer adoption trends, technology innovations, new business models, and partnerships influencing the consumer experience with technology. The following sessions will feature interactive discussions by speakers focused on the integration of wearables, connected health technologies, and other new form factors in the smart home:

IoT and Smart Home Integration: Wearables and Entertainment Max Amordeluso, EU Head of Alexa Skills Kit, Amazon Itai Tomer, Head of Cloud DVR, Ericsson Moderator: Stuart Sikes, President, Parks Associates

Smart Home and Connected Health: The Role of Caretakers Jérôme Arnaud, CEO, DORO AB Omer Sagi, Director Business Development Smart Door Locks EMEA, ASSA ABLOY Tim Smokoff, Group Vice President, Health & Wellness, Nortek Security & Control Moderator: Erik Overbeeke, European Research Associate, Parks Associates



"The convenience and availability of the smart watch make it an easy choice for health and activity tracking. Control features such as remote access to lights, thermostats, and even the garage door extend the appeal of the smart watch to broader applications," Sikes said. "The growing number of smart home product solutions is leading to expansion of security, home control, and health and wellness services. Medical alerts and emergency response monitoring, daily activity monitoring, and remote video-based communication and caregiving are a few of the early health-related applications that companies are offering with smart home products."

About CONNECTIONS™ Europe

Produced by Parks Associates, the 11th-annual CONNECTIONS™ Europe is a two-day executive conference focused on the impact of IoT on the consumer. The event explores innovative business strategies, new crossover industry partnerships, and advancements in IoT (Internet of Things) solutions that are creating more consumer engagement and business opportunities for smart home, cloud services, and connected entertainment solutions. Parks Associates industry analysts moderate all sessions, with discussion, insights, and networking with leading executives representing all IoT ecosystems. CONNECTIONS™ Europe will take place 2-3 November 2016 in Amsterdam at the NH Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky. http://www.connectionseurope.com

