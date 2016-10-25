LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - October 25, 2016) - Eagle's Flight, an industry leader in the development and delivery of practical training programs for the global business community, today announced it is publishing two guides aimed at helping companies build enthusiasm for training initiatives that change behavior and drive organizational growth. More details about these resources are available at www.eaglesflight.com/training-and-development-secrets-for-changing-behavior-and-driving-organizational-growth and www.eaglesflight.com/keys-to-gaining-employee-and-executive-buy-in-for-organizational-training-and-development.

Practitioners charged with identifying, developing, and implementing corporate training programs often find themselves struggling with uninterested employees and unyielding organizational leadership. Even if training is truly valuable, team members and leaders alike may still view it negatively. Choosing and implementing the right training program is easiest when both sides are involved in the process. Eagle's Flight's new guides offer tips on how to implement organizational training and development initiatives that are embraced by all employees and result in long-term behavior change. The resources are:

Training and Development Secrets for Changing Behavior and Driving Organizational Growth: This guide provides strategies for building enthusiasm for organizational development and training programs.

Keys to Gaining Employee and Executive Buy-In for Organizational Training and Development: This guide details approaches for getting buy-in from both employees and executive leadership.

"Training and development programs offer an opportunity for organizations to noticeably improve their operations and boost productivity," says Michelle Bennett, Marketing Manager for Eagle's Flight. "Buy-in from both employees and the leadership team increases the chances that training will be effective, sustainable, and transformative for your company. Our new guides offer actionable advice for companies looking to achieve buy-in."

About Eagle's Flight

Eagle's Flight is an innovative leader in the development and delivery of practical training programs for the global business community. Through the use of experiential learning, they assist organizations of all sizes to gain a competitive edge by significantly strengthening their workforce. Founded in 1988, Eagle's Flight offerings now include skill-based program development, conference training events, leadership initiatives, and custom development. Globally, their programs are offered in 25 languages and represented by international licensees in 45 countries. This global structure enables Eagle's Flight to work with large multinational companies to provide them with consistent training messages and methods around the world.

