

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The antipodean currencies such as the Australian and the New Zealand dollars strengthened against their major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday, with higher metal prices and the positive cues from Wall Street lifting investor sentiment.



Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said that the Fed could raise short-term interest rates by three quarter-point moves by the end of 2017



Meanwhile, markets speculate that the Federal Reserve is likely to raise its interest rates in a December meeting. Also, many of the traders believe that Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton may come out as the next U.S. president in the presidential election.



Monday, the Australian dollar held steady against its major rivals. Meanwhile, the NZ dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the kiwi fell against the U.S. dollar and the euro, it held steady against the yen.



In the Asian trading, the Australian dollar rose to a 5-day high of 79.62 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 79.28. The aussie may test resistance near the 80.00 region.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.7625 and 1.0169 from an early 4-day lows of 0.7589 and 1.0101, respectively. If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.77 against the greenback and 1.03 against the loonie.



Against the euro, the aussie edged up to 1.4268 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4295. On the upside, 1.41 is seen as the next resistance level for the aussie.



The NZ dollar rose to a 4-day high of 74.69 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 4-day low of 74.14. The kiwi is likely to find resistance around the 75.00 region.



The kiwi edged up to 0.7152 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 8-day low of 0.7109. On the upside, 0.73 is seen as the next resistance level for the kiwi.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to 1.5209 and 1.0642 from an early 5-day lows of 1.5291 and 1.0683, respectively. If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.50 against the euro and 1.04 against the aussie.



Meanwhile, the safe-haven yen fell against its major rivals amid rising risk appetite.



The yen fell to a 4-day low of 113.64 against the euro, a 6-day low of 127.70 against the pound and nearly a 2-week low of 104.49 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 113.35, 127.48 and 104.18, respectively. If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 117.00 against the euro, 132.00 against pound and 105.00 against the greenback.



The yen edged down to 105.12 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 104.85. On the downside, 106.00 is seen as the next support level for the yen.



Looking ahead, the German Ifo business climate index for October is due to be released at 4:00 am ET.



In the New York session, U.S. FHFA house price index for August, U.S. S&P Case-Shiller house price index for August, U.S. consumer confidence index for October are slated for release.



At 10:35 am ET, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is scheduled to testify about the economic consequences of the Brexit Vote before the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee, in London.



At 11:30 am ET, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is expected to speak about stability, equity, and monetary policy at the German Institute for Economic Research, in Berlin.



At 1:20 pm ET, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart is expected to speak to the Opportunity Finance Network about 'Lending and Investing in Community Development' in Atlanta.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX