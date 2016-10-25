

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Millicom International Cellular SA (MICC) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $24 million, or $0.24 per share. This was up from $12 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $1.56 billion. This was down from $1.60 billion last year.



Millicom International Cellular SA earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $24 Mln. vs. $12 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 100% -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 100% -Revenue (Q3): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX