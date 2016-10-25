Regulatory News:

Axactor, the Oslo based, International Debt Management Services Company are pleased to announce that Adrian Scott has recently accepted the post of Executive Vice President responsible for Sales across the Axactor group. He will report directly to the CEO.

Adrian is currently a Managing Director within Deutsche Bank where he is responsible for Global Collections and Recoveries. He has been fundamental in developing the current International Collections and Recoveries network within Deutsche bank and having led operations in Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Poland, India and China, his experience will be essential for his new role. After 9 years at Deutsche Bank, initially as Head of Global Mortgage Development and then Heading the Global Collections business, including NPL sales during the crisis years, he feels it's time for a new challenge.

Adrian holds 29 Years of Financial Services and Banking experience. Before joining Deutsche Bank, he worked for Several large Financial institutions including Barclaycard and Citibank where he had a wide range of Senior, Sales and Marketing roles.

Adrian will take up his post as of 1st January 2017.

About Axactor: Axactor Group (OSE:AXAO) is a debt collection and debt purchase company, currently operating in Italy, Germany, Norway and Spain. The company has a Nordic base and an ambitious Pan European growth strategy, which targets the market for non-performing loans (NPL) in Europe. This market is estimated to be about EUR 1,500 billion, and Axactor's main focus is debt collection and purchase of NPL portfolios.

Contacts:

Endre Rangnes Chief Executive Officer

Mail: endre.rangnes@axactor.com

Tel: + 46 8 402 28 00

Cell Phone: +47 48 22 11 11