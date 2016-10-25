sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 25.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,327 Euro		+0,015
+4,81 %
WKN: A1XAZL ISIN: SE0005569100 Ticker-Symbol: T9MA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXACTOR AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXACTOR AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXACTOR AB
AXACTOR AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXACTOR AB0,327+4,81 %