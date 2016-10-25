Protecting the Rail Industry from the Cyber Threat: Experts to Gather at Upcoming Rail Cyber Security Summit

LONDON, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The future of cyber security in the rail industry will be discussed at the upcoming Rail Cyber Security Summit, taking place in London in March 2017.

Now in its second year, the event will take place at the Copthorne Tara Kensington hotel in London between March 14th and 15th 2017 and will feature a range of experts from the rail transport industry, as well as leading Government and global cyber security leaders and academics working in the field.

Advanced connectivity and the digitisation of rail systems has the potential to greatly enhance the operation of the rail industry, providing greater levels of efficiency and optimisation, reducing carbon footprints and delivering greater value to asset owners, shareholders and passengers.However, these advances also leave rail infrastructure vulnerable to cyber attacks caused by everything from insider threats to malware. While historically insulated from this threat, the adoption of machine-to-machine sensors, the Internet of Things and the convergence of IT and Operational Technologies has left the sector much more vulnerable than previously, meaning defences must be put in place if it is to prosper.

Featuring an expert panel of speakers including Stephen Cummins (Head of Rail Cyber Security, UK Department for Transport), Tom Lee, Deputy (Director of Standards & Professional Head of CCS, Rail Standards and Safety Board) and Chris Blask (Director, ICS ISAC and Cyber Space Research, Institute Webster University), the event will discuss key aspects of cyber security in the rail industry, including:

The current and future threat and how the industry is responding

The importance of "Security by Design"

The challenges that bridging IT and Operational Technologies brings in deploying enterprise-facing architecture

How to further develop a culture of awareness

Discussing the event, James Nesbitt, founder of the Cyber Senate said: "Digital technology has created many opportunities for increasing efficiencies in the rail industry but unfortunately this means that the sector is now vulnerable to cyber attacks which have the potential to have serious consequences.

"This event brings together some of the leading thinkers in the cyber security and rail transport fields and will cover not only the main threats facing the industry, but also the measures we can take to ensure that the industry is well-protected against them."

