Kudan Announces Augmented and Virtual Reality Partnership With Japan's Second Largest Advertisement Agency Hakuhodo Group

Hakuhodo group will use Kudan technology to develop creative VR/AR experiences for clients

Kudan, the worldwide computer vision company providing 3D recognition and image recognition technologies for VR/AR, IoT, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence applications announces that it has entered into a partnership with Hakuhodo and Hakuhodo Products of Japan to establish "hakuhodo-VRAR," a development group tasked with developing cutting edge advertising experiences for clients.

VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) is already very popular in consumer markets with the success of AR mobile games and the releases of HDM (Head Mount Display) devices from multiple companies. The technology is also seeing rapid take-up across a wide range of industries such as advertisement, education, and enterprise. The VR/AR industry is expected to break the $1bn (£710m) barrier for the first time in 2016, according to Deloitte, and Goldman Sachs predicts the market could be worth $80bn (£56.8bn) by 2025, the opportunity for advertisers to reach customers with VR/AR advertising is huge.

"Advertising is an exciting industry for Kudan to participate in," said Tomo Ohno, Kudan CEO. "Our partnership with Hakuhodo, one of the largest and most creative advertising companies in Japan will enable the hakuhodo-VRAR development group to deliver Kudan's unique technology to their client's customers as advanced VR/AR digital promotional experiences."

Kudan brings to the partnership its Software Development Kit (SDK) "Kudan AR Engine", which features high quality image recognition and the most advanced marker-less space recognition for AR application developers. Kudan also has an advanced 3D computer vision 'SLAM' (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) engine that provides VR devices with a computational technology to track location and map an unknown environment.

"The combination of Hakuhodo's experience and Kudan's know-how is unprecedented in the VR/AR advertising industry," added Tomo Ohno. "This partnership is the first step towards developing a true Mixed Reality (MR) promotional experience; an exciting next-generation advertising vision."

About Hakuhodo Inc.

Headquarters: Akasaka Biz Tower, 3-5-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo President & CEO: Hirokazu Toda Established: October 6, 1985 - Business: Advertising/ Branding Consulting / Creative / Marketing http://www.hakuhodo.jp/

About Hakuhodo Products Inc.

Head office: NBF Toyosu Garden Front 5-6-15 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo Representative: Akihiko Ebana President Established: October 1, 2005 - Business: Integrated promotion production http://www.h-products.co.jp/

About Kudan

Kudan Limited (UK), based in Bristol, is a technology company founded in 2011 to develop next-generation technologies, such as VR/AR, IoT, Robotics, Computer Vision and image-space recognition technology, such as SLAM across multiple platforms. Kudan has a company in Japan, Kudan Corporation, Ltd. formed in 2014.

Its products are amongst the AR industries' most advanced featuring high-speed, low power consumption, high-quality image recognition and marker-less spatial awareness. It offers a professional development kit suitable for advanced development requirements (Kudan AR Engine).

Kudan has worked with numerous major European and Global AR clients including IKEA, Pepsi, View AR, Ford, Dyson, BBC and eBay.

Kudan AR Engine Demo

This video demonstrates how without the need for markers, a high quality virtual car image is projected against a real background. The scaling enables the user to view the car image in real-world scale. The result is that the car is displayed as though it is actually parked in the road. The application adapts to tricky lighting conditions instantly and works equally well in complex or low feature environments.

Video on Technical Details: https://Youtu.Be/HbaEw5-YvA0

https://www.kudan.eu/