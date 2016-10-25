Planet of finance, the Indispensable Social Network for Wealth Management Professionals

MONACO, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Headquartered in the Principality of Monaco, Planet of finance is a social network that is making a name for itself. With over 22,000 members across 61 countries, managing 880 billion dollars, it has become the indispensable social network for wealth management executives to connect, communicate, find expansion opportunities, get specific content and, more recently, prospect for new clients.

Today, Planet of finance is broadening its reach to private individuals and adding a powerful client prospecting tool for professional members.

Planet of finance for Individuals is a new portal designed for private investors to easily find and compare the costs and services of wealth management providers. Investors can fill-out an online form and formulate their requirements. The platform then matches the request with the Planet of finance members that best meet their wishes and sends out the personalized offers to their inbox. This service is free, fast and without intermediaries.

For professionals, members now have access to a private space called the 'Pitch Room' where they can prospect for new clients and compete for new business by responding to offers received through the Planet of finance for Individuals portal.

Since the Planet of finance for Individuals launch, and with little to no marketing effort, the portal has already seen over 102 million euros worth of requests made by private investors across Europe.

Olivier Collombin, Founder of Planet of finance, said, "Launched in 2009, the professional social network was quickly described by observers as the Facebook of private bankers. Today, by opening this space to private investors, the platform intends to democratize access to quality wealth management services to the broadest public, a kind of Uber for finance".

Planet of finance aims to double its community base in 2017 by entering new international markets and is building a local presence in the main financial centers across the world to further nurture its growing community.

