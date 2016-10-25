Den 25 oktober 2016 offentliggjorde Öhmangruppen och Nordic Capital Fund VIII genom NNB Intressenter AB ett pressmeddelande med information om ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Nordnet AB (publ). Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget.



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Nordnet AB (publ) (NN B, ISIN-kod SE0000371296, orderboks-ID 4872) ska observationsnoteras.



On October 25, 2016, Nordic Capital Fund VIII genom NNB Intressenter AB published a press release with information about a public offer to the shareholders in Nordnet AB (publ). The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Nordnet AB (publ) (NN B, ISIN code SE0000371296, order book ID 4872) will be given observation status.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Cecilia Olsson eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.